All The Trailers From Ubisoft Forward 2023

Published 1 hour ago: June 13, 2023 at 6:49 am
Image: Ubisoft, Kotaku Australia

This morning’s Ubisoft Forward presentation was a rare in-person showcase that recalled the E3 pressers of old. Ubisoft had a lot of high profile games to talk about because a few of them have been delayed — Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is launching early next year come hell or high water, and Skull & Bones announced another closed beta for August but no real updates or new footage. Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Star Wars Outlaws got extended gameplay trailers that both honestly looked sick as hell, and The Crew Motorfest promised to let me drive Max Verstappen’s Red Bull F1 car.

It was a solid showcase. In typically Ubisoft fashion, it was shot through with licensed bam-THWACK heavy blues that the company seems to love cutting a trailer to and quite a bit of awkwardness. The poor guy they sent out to sell the Blood Dragon anime was hitting the jokes, and the audience was giving him nothing back. I also wouldn’t have been caught dead cheering for Yves Guillemot when he came on stage, but the rest of the show was good. Yves also managed to avoid mentioning NFTs, which was a pleasant bonus for everyone involved. Maybe leave him off the roster next year? I’d rather hear from the devs and producers than the CEO any day of the week.

Below you’ll find the full showcase, which starts around the 29:20 mark, and then all the individual trailers from the show under their own subheadings.

Ubisoft Forward – June 2023

 

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

 

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

 

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

 

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence

 

Skull & Bones

 

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC

 

The Crew Motorfest

 

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

 

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade

 

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

 

Star Wars Outlaws

 

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

