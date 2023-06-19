Steam’s Current Top Seller BattleBit Remastered Is Battlefield’s Low-Poly Cousin

BattleBit Remastered looks like what would happen if Roblox had an illegitimate love child with a Battlefield game. The low-fi 254-player FPS is topping Steam charts despite only being in Early Access.

The chaotic massively multiplayer game will set you back $AU23, and it’s likely the low price point has been a major draw. BattleBit Remastered is currently the top seller on Steam this week based on revenue, knocking CS:GO off the top spot (it’s worth noting that CS:GO has been in the top sellers’ charts for 566 weeks so far).

Based on the chart, it’s also currently outselling Starfield preorders, PUBG and Grand Theft Auto V. To make it all the more impressive, the game itself is being made and managed by a team of four – SgtOkiDoki, Vilaskis, The Liquid Horse, and Larry.

If you’re not sold on the idea of 254-player lobbies and annihilating the enemy team as a low-poly block character alone, BattleBit Remastered also boasts huge maps, vehicular battles, and destructible environments, as well as some elements of base building. There’s also proximity chat, which given the massive lobbies, is bound to be pure chaos.

There have been 8,878 user reviews on Steam so far, and the overwhelming majority are extremely positive. Reviews describe the game as “the most fun I’ve had in a shooter in years” and praise how smoothly it runs, even given the small team behind it and the sheer amount of concurrent players (even at the time of writing on a quiet Monday afternoon, 45,779 players were concurrently playing).

BattleBit Remastered is taking players by storm, and given it’s not even a week into the Early Access period, it’s bound to continue growing. It also helps that it’ll run on pretty much anything, thanks to the ridiculously low minimum system requirements.

It’s not often we get a low-poly game like Minecraft that also happens to involve guns (without mods, at least), so for fans of shooters who are looking for something new to jump onto or if you’ve got a PC that’s a single game with ray tracing away from spontaneously combusting, it’s worth checking out.