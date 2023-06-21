Beloved Classic Super Mario RPG Gets A Remake Fans Have Wanted For Years

In the lead-up to today’s Nintendo Direct, rumours have swirled that, among whatever else might be announced, we’d be seeing a remake of a beloved Super Nintendo classic. Just which game it might be, however, remained unclear, so fans on Twitter took the opportunity to drum up hype around their own favourites potentially getting the remake treatment, with legendary games Earthbound and Super Mario RPG being among the most clamored for. Now, the announcement has been made and it is, in fact, Super Mario RPG and it’s slated to launch on November 17.

Nintendo revealed during its 40-minute Direct presentation that the SNES classic will soon make its modern-day debut on the handheld-console hybrid.

Rumours began swirling on June 19 when Twitter user Pyoro_ND, who accurately predicted Everybody 1-2 Switch and Sonic Superstars before they were revealed, posted that “a remake of a SNES classic” would get announced during the Nintendo Direct.

In case you were 𝓦𝓞𝓝𝓓𝓔𝓡ing what games will be announced in this week's #NintendoDirect:

– A new 2D #SuperMarioBros

– Remake of a SNES classic — Pyoro (@Pyoro_ND) June 19, 2023

The Nintendo Direct came with an assortment of announcements, including details on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom DLC and Pikmin 4.