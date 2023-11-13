Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Super Mario RPG In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s been 27 years since Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars graced the Super Nintendo, but a fancy remake of the fan-favourite will be hitting the Switch very soon.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Square developed it in 1996 and combines elements of a traditional Mario platformer with the RPG gameplay of the Final Fantasy series. The storyline follows Mario and friends as they form an unlikely alliance with Bowser to fix the wish-granting Star Road and stop the Smithy gang. By exploring different environments and entering turn-based battles, you’ll once again attempt to save the Mushroom Kingdom. It’s also the game that introduced the world to Boshi and the Big Yoshi, who we can only hope will be making a return in this remake.

So what kind of changes can we expect from this remake? Well, for starters, the revival will give the original graphics and cinematics a massive 3D upgrade. You’ll also get to see some more playfulness between gaming’s greatest love triangle (Mario, Peach and Bowser), as well as with original characters Geno and Mallow. There will also be new mechanics introduced, such as time-based attack boosts.

A few early hands-on previews have popped up and the consensus is that it’s a pretty faithful remake with a lot of great improvements when it comes to graphics and gameplay.

Now if you want to know where you can preorder a copy of the Super Mario RPG remake for cheap, then keep scrolling.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Where can you get Super Mario RPG for cheap in Australia?

Image: Nintendo

Like most Nintendo Switch titles, Super Mario RPG is retailing for $79.95. Currently, The Gamesmen have the cheapest price for the Super Mario RPG remake at $68. After that, most Australian retailers are selling it for $69, including Amazon Australia, Big W, Gorilla Gaming, JB Hi-Fi and Mighty Ape. However, if you want the most bang for your buck, Amazon Australia is offering free shipping.

Here’s where you can preorder a cheap copy of Super Mario RPG in Australia:

Super Mario RPG will be released in Australia on November 17, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Image: Nintendo/Kotaku Australia