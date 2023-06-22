Five Wailing Metal Solos I’d Play On This Diablo IV Guitar

Blizzard has announced the release of a Jackson Diablo IV Kelly guitar to celebrate the launch of the game, and it inspired me to tell you all the five wailing metal (and metalcore, etc.) solos I’d play if I owned this guitar.

The new limited-edition Diablo IV guitar comes courtesy of guitar brand Jackson, and it’s pretty neat – with rune symbols on the fretboard inlays and a hand-painted ‘Lilithgram’ featured on the body. But construction and materials aside, I just think I’d be able to go hard on some really sick metal solos with this.

For the purposes of this article, we’ll also pretend I’m absolutely cracked at electric guitar (note: I am not, in any way, shape, or form, able to play guitar).

Psychosocial – Slipknot

I think this heavy metal banger perfectly matches the vibe of Diablo IV, on top of having a really catchy riff that just won’t quit.

To The Hellfire – Lorna Shore

This song plays on repeat in my brain anyways, so why not smash it out on a genuine Mahogany electric guitar? Given the song is literally about hell too, I think Lilith would approve.

The Summoning – Sleep Token

Now I’m just trying to red string board-style connect heavy music back to Diablo IV (not that it’s that difficult to begin with given the gothic vibes), but this one has a fire guitar solo and much like the song, I would also like to partake in summoning a being – the being I want to summon also just happens to be a really hot demon lady in a video game.

Crazy Train – Ozzy Osbourne

While this list is by no means a ranking of the top metal / metalcore / heavy guitar solos, I think it would be a chargeable offence to not include this song in my list. An absolute classic.

Floods – Pantera

Groove metal pioneers and mainstays in metal, Pantera would absolutely go hard on the Diablo IV guitar. Alternative universe me that can play an instrument without giving up on it about three lessons in would absolutely crush this solo.

While I absolutely won’t be playing any of these metal solos on the Diablo IV guitar thanks to my complete lack of skill with instruments, if you’re built different (read: able to commit to learning a new skill for long enough to get good at it), the Jackson Diablo IV Kelly guitar is available in limited quantities through local Jackson Custom Shop Dealers.

And, if you’re not in the market for a new hand-painted guitar with our favourite Daughter of Hatred emblazoned on the body, there’s still plenty of great ways to experience Diablo IV in-game too, with more content coming in Season 1 soon.