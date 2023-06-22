Final Fantasy XVI Reviews Are Calling It The Best FF Installment In A Decade

Final Fantasy XVI reviews dropped overnight ahead of its release on PlayStation today, and plenty of outlets have been loving the new title, particularly the boss battles, although its Game of Thrones-esque story and side quests received a mixed response.

Average critic scores for Final Fantasy XVI are sitting at a tidy 88 for the PS5 version (with a PC release to come, date TBD) of the first mainline Final Fantasy title in seven years. Given the positive response to the recent demo (especially Torgal, who I would literally die for), the near-universal love from critics comes as no surprise.

In the US team’s review, they found the combat to have “a fierce, blistering energy that makes it hard to put down” and praised the worldbuilding but found the item economy to be slightly “undercooked.” Overall, we said that the game was “a bold and risky pivot toward action for Square Enix’s beloved RPG franchise…a stunning achievement that revitalises the series for a new age — and it just may be the best the series has been in more than 20 years”

While you’ll have to make your mind up for yourself now that Final Fantasy XVI is officially out, we’ve rounded up reviews from outlets near and far to see what critics were saying.

The Aussies

Press Start gave it a 9 out of 10, saying, “Final Fantasy XVI is an epic in every sense of the word. Consistently sharp writing, a captivating cast of characters, exhilarating combat, and a timeless soundtrack coalesce into an experience that showcases what the PlayStation 5 is capable of at the highest level. It constantly finds ways to top its own scale in remarkable fashion, but never loses sight of the intimate journey it’s built around.”

GamesHub gave it 4 Stars, saying that Final Fantasy XVI, “largely shines as an epic-length action game, though the places where it attempts to find a comfortable compromise between action game and RPG feel largely unambitious, and certainly fade into the background against aspects that are approached with gusto. However…. it’s difficult not to get swept up by the earnest saga that Final Fantasy XVI eagerly lays out for you, and the egregious heights of spectacle it displays.”

Player 2 gave it an A- rating and said, “Final Fantasy‘s first crack at pure action-RPG combat plays exceptionally well, and has the worldbuilding and cinematic flair to ensure that you’ll want to push through even the occasionally bloated encounter.”

Well Played gave it a solid 7 out of 10, saying, “While Final Fantasy XVI didn’t meet this fan’s expectations for a new series entry, newcomers to epic fantasy and action games will be swept away by the eye-melting combat and enormous-yet-approachable scale.”

Checkpoint Gaming gave it a 9 out of 10, and said, “Final Fantasy XVI is a weirdo black-sheep entry for the series. It won’t be for all nor what all fans necessarily want for the franchise, but I also love it for that boldness. It’s a gripping and harrowing page-turner of an epic high-fantasy story with plenty of heart the series is known for…Even if you take further umbrage with its small flaws, there’s no denying that Final Fantasy XVI is a special and memorable event. Through thick and thin, that franchise magic is captured once again. Frankly, you can’t ask for anything better than that.”

The rest of the world

On a global scale, reviews remained equally positive for the new title.

Dexerto’s Patrick Dane gave it 5 Stars, saying, “If you meet this game on its terms and embrace Final Fantasy XVI, it will embrace you right back with its huge heart. That kind of game is rare, and it deserves to be cherished. With a cast of characters that are easy to invest in, a story that pays off the promise of its impossible scale, and one of the best action combat systems ever committed to disk, Final Fantasy XVI is a game that you owe it to yourself to indulge in.”

Games Radar gave it 4.5 Stars, saying, “In ditching turn-based combat for combo-heavy melees,Final Fantasy XVI recaptures the spirit of reinvention that the series lends itself to. This new approach to action coalesces with a world you’ll want to explore, and an endearing story which is powerfully executed by its voice cast. Overall, Final Fantasy XVI is an experience that stands alongside the series’ greats.”

Game Rant rated it 5 Stars, saying, ‘The game is by no means perfect – its pacing is inconsistent and side quests can be hit or miss – but the combination of the combat and the story at large are strong enough to reduce any complaints to minor quibbles…There is so much joy and care put into making sure that this experience feels epic and rewards its fan base, even though it’s doing a lot of new things. Final Fantasy XVI is proof that the unexpected can be just as enjoyable as the tried and true.”

Polygon gave it an unscored review, saying, ‘Final Fantasy XVI will certainly be someone’s favourite Final Fantasy. It isn’t mine, as thrilling as it often can be. I gravitate toward the sweeping, melodramatic stories of Final Fantasy. Final Fantasy XVI’s story is sweeping and plenty melodramatic, but it’s also boring and tedious, leaving me feeling like the game was wasting my time. What a shame that this is the story that accompanies the compelling combat design and encounters that I couldn’t get enough of.”

Push Square rated it 9 out of 10, saying, ‘At its best, Final Fantasy XVI is a jaw-dropping epic of rarely seen proportions. It’s pretty much the pinnacle of cinematic spectacle in modern games, and its often gripping, emotional story is only matched by its fantastic combat system. While its overall quality does dip outside of the main plot, this is still a must-play action RPG, and the best single-player Final Fantasy in over a decade.”

Eurogamer gave it a much cooler reception with a 3 Star rating, saying, “A smart combat system straining under the weight of a characterful but ponderous pseudo-medieval soap opera, with some of the grandest bosses and dullest sidequests in FF history.”

IGN gave it a 9/10, and said, “Featuring fast, reflex driven, action heavy combat, Final Fantasy XVI is certainly a departure from what fans may expect out of a Final Fantasy game, but its excellent story, characters, and world building are right up there with the best the series has to offer, and the innovative Active Time Lore feature should set a new standard for how lengthy, story-heavy games keep players invested in its world.”

Digital Trends gave it 3 Stars, saying, “Final Fantasy XVI delivers when it comes to spectacular action, but dated design and shallow RPG systems drag down a promising blockbuster.”

VGC gave it 4 Stars, saying, “Final Fantasy XVI is an incredible action game with blockbuster visuals and music, but there’s a very real sense that it’s missing some of the series’ RPG identity at its core. To play this as a straightforward action game with little deviation is to have an amazing experience, but if at any time you feel inclined to stop and smell the roses of Valisthea, you may be found wanting.”

GameSpot gave it 9/10, saying, “FFXVI is a bold shift in both gameplay and narrative, yet captures the Final Fantasy magic in stunning fashion, earning a place within the pantheon of incredible entries in the beloved franchise.”

The Gamer rated it 9/10, and said, “Final Fantasy XVI is a bold new benchmark for the series that puts emotional complexity and courageous world building at the forefront…Every person you meet and village saved from ruin are worth protecting, with heartfelt dialogue and ferocious combat mixing together in service of an RPG that, while flawed and glacial in some spots, I’d struggle to label as anything other than a triumph.