Yoshi-P Is Attending The Game Awards And Just Drop The FFXVI Release Date Already

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: December 1, 2022 at 12:03 pm
Filed to:final fantasy
Me, seen here wondering when Yoshi-P will drop the damn release date. Image: Square Enix

With The Game Awards now only a week away, the guest list is starting to pile up. Chief among them, the announcement that Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida, Yoshi-P himself, will appear during the show to give a special live presentation.

It’s a Final Fantasy XVI release date, right? Right? It has to be. It has to be.

Just drop the bloody date already, mate. Have we not waited long enough?

I’m fine. I’ve also been up for hours thanks to the Australia v Denmark match and now I’m delirious. Can you tell?

Anyway, the news follows word that the game received a 16+ rating in Brazil, beginning what will surely be the downhill run to release. Where better to drop a date and declare preorders open than at the year’s most heavily commercialised awards ceremony?

The last time we saw Final Fantasy XVI was a bit over a month ago, when Square and Sony dropped a five-minute trailer called Ambition.

FFXIV currently has a release window in Summer 2023 (which is obviously Winter 2023 for those of us in the southern hemisphere). Will we have a Final Fantasy XVI release date by Friday next week? May Yoshi-P bless us all.

If it turns out this is actually an update for the Final Fantasy XIV crowd, that’s cool too. You guys are alright.

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

