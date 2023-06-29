‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Katamari Damacy Creator’s New Game Is About A T-Posing Teenager

Isaiah Colbert

Published 12 mins ago: June 30, 2023 at 6:52 am
Image: uvula LLC

During Annapurna Interactive Showcase on Thursday, we got a look at Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi’s fun-looking new puzzle game about a child perpetually stuck in a T-pose.

to a T, developed by uvula LLC, Takahashi’s new indie video game studio, is a 3D puzzle adventure game about a teenager literally called Teen trying to fit into the placid lifestyle of his quaint sea-side town. The only problem is Teen always has his arms completely outstretched, like the default pose of a video game character.

Apparently, Teen’s bizarre state of being isn’t as uncomfortable as it sounds because, as stated in the trailer’s catchy theme song composed by Asuka Sakai (a sound designer for Katamari Damacy), his “perfect shape” will apparently be useful in solving an assortment of the game’s colourful puzzles. While the trailer never shows off what those puzzles are, we do get a scene in which Teen is flying in the air like a helicopter propeller. You can check out the trailer for the game below.

Read More: Katamari Damacy’s Creator Had To Move Mountains To Get His Game Made

According to to a T’s Steam store page, players will help guide Teen through seemingly easy tasks for anyone who isn’t always in a T-pose, like brushing his teeth, eating breakfast, and, most importantly, petting his “very cute dog.” The game will also task players with helping Teen overcome bullying from people who don’t take kindly to his Jesus-posing.

Outside of playing through to a T’s main story, you’ll be able to explore the game’s town for collectible coins, scope out geographically pleasing vistas, and interact with the town’s charming citizens. You can also customise Teen’s appearance by purchasing clothes from stores around town. I pray to The King Of All Cosmos that one of the stores in to a T has the Prince’s green leotard outfit from Katamari Damacy.

to a T is slated to release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC but hasn’t gotten a release date or price tag yet.

   

