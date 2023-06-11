Mortal Kombat 1: Seven Deadly Fatalities From The New Trailer

After the surprising news that the next Mortal Kombat would be a reboot of sorts, bearing a 1 instead of a 12, fans have been eager to feast their eyes on what the new vision for the franchise will mean for its gameplay. Well, the first official gameplay trailer revealed during the June 8 Summer Game Fest showcase did not disappoint when it comes to vicious, endless, gory violence. So here we’ve gathered all the fatalities seen so far for you to watch on endless loop, for as long as your bloody heart desires.

Scorpion and Kung Lao tag-team Sub-Zero to explosive death

Gif: NetherRealms Studios / Kotaku

Mortal Kombat 1 features a very neat “kameo” feature whereby a secondary character can jump in to aid you in com…uh, kombat. This theme of collaborative brutality extends to the fatalities, where we see Kung Lao smashing Sub-Zero’s skull into a spinning blade before Scorpion does his thing riping his opponent toward him and smashing them to the ground in a fiery explosion.

Kung Lao does an Isaac Clarke

Gif: NetherRealms Studios / Kotaku

Kung Lao shows how to rip and tear, until it is done. Here, he severs the legs, arms and finally the head of his opponent, leaving nothing but blood and body parts in his wake.

Kano rips Sub-Zero’s heart out

Gif: NetherRealms Studios / Kotaku

You can have all the fancy powers and tools in the world, but little else satisfies like yanking your foe’s heart straight out of their chest. God, I’m so jealous.

Scorpion uses his enemy’s brain against them

Gif: NetherRealms Studios / Kotaku

In any fight to the death, ya gotta outsmart your opponent. One way to do that is to just rip off their head and yank it through their body. This is the correct way to handle a debate bro.

Cage faceplants Kenshi into little bits and pieces

Gif: NetherRealms Studios / Kotaku

This more-or-less happened to me in third grade (explains a lot really). Here, Cage, pure and simple, elevates his opponent above him before smashing their face into the ground, creating something that totally won’t end up in factory-produced dog food.

Raiden fries ‘em, splits ‘em, and collides ‘em

Gif: NetherRealms Studios / Kotaku

What do you do when you can bend lightning to your will? Fire it through someone’s freakin’ torso is one compelling option. Here, Raiden burrows a medicine ball-sized hole straight through his opponent. Ain’t no walkin’ away from that one, but Raiden’s just getting started.

A force of nature himself, Raiden shows off his absolute mastery over gravity and energy by dividing his opponent in half with his body, then using lightning to smash the two halves back together.

A chilling decapitation

Gif: NetherRealms Studios / Kotaku

Sub-Zero performs a delightfully chilling and sanguine decapitation here by grabbing Raiden by the throat and just lifting his head and spine clear out of his body, showing off that MK1’s fatalities will encompass a wide variety of both fantastical bloody deaths and perfectly utilitarian forms of ensuring your foe ain’t gettin’ back up.

The latest in the long-running franchise of gory fighters, Mortal Kombat 1 looks to be no exception to the standard of relentless brutality. Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 19 for Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.