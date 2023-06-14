New Xbox Controller Lets You See The Triggers Vibrating

We’ve covered the special Starfield-branded Xbox controllers before. They were one of the worst-kept secrets of 2023, alongside the Starfield-branded Xbox headset that is already joining them on store shelves. What I did not know until today was how damn cool the controller’s triggers are.

I mean, I like the controller design itself. I’m not exactly hyped for Starfield, I can take it or leave it, but the beauty of this pad in particular is that it doesn’t really look like a branded controller at all. It just looks like an Xbox controller with a really cool late-70s/early-80s sci-fi theme, like it was something out of The Last Starfighter, and so even if you had no idea what Starfield was, or did and did not care for it, you could still be into this controller.

Anyway! That aesthetic discourse off my chest, I want to talk about the triggers. From leaked product shots we already knew the triggers had a transparent housing, but it was one thing seeing them just sitting around. It’s another seeing them moving, because as long as we have had vibrating controllers — and it’s been decades now — I don’t know if I’ve ever seen the mechanics of them actually vibrating before while you’ve got the finished product in your hand:

ok the coolest thing about the Starfield Xbox controller is transparent triggers. So you can watch them do this… pic.twitter.com/IdmNi5k0xE — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 13, 2023

That’s neat! Not surprising, we all knew roughly how they worked, but it’s still cool seeing it in action like that. Cool and worrying, because seeing how fast and hard those little guys have to work to keep rumbling I have no idea how controllers last as long as they do. Provided, uh, they actually last as long we want them to.

The Xbox Series X/S controller is $US80 while the gaming headset is $US125.