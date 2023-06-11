‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Payday 3, Gaming’s Best Heist Series, Shows Off Gameplay, Release Date

Published 3 hours ago: June 12, 2023 at 3:35 am
Image: Starbreeze Studios / Kotaku

As previously leaked, Payday 3 is coming out on September 21. News of this came during the Xbox Summer Game Fest showcase alongside a new trailer that coupled some cinematic elements with actual gameplay (a rarity at the Xbox show thus far).

In the trailer, you can see a heist going down and escalating into a hectic shootout, complete with a plethora of weapons, explosives, and what looked like an airstrike at one point. The game will launch on September 21 for PC and Xbox Series X/S on Game Pass, as well as on PlayStation 5.

Check out the trailer below:

The Payday series has been gone for a while, with Payday 2 launching a full decade ago in 2013 by the time Payday 3 comes out this year. Overkill Studios did develop a mobile spin-off called Payday: Crime War that launched last year, but it’s been a minute since people were able to pull off the series’ heists on a console. Between the two games, Overkill Studios also worked on a Walking Dead game simply titled Overkill’s The Walking Dead.

