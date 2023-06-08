‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Street Fighter 6 Collab Makes Ryu A Sexy, Dino-Fighting Robot

Screenshot: Capcom

Today at the 2023 Summer Game Fest, Capcom and Geoff Keighley pulled a fast one on me by teasing what initially seemed like new content for the recently-launched and excellent Street Fighter 6, but then Ryu, my himbo boomer boyfriend, showed up on the stream as a terrifying and sexy android and then started fighting a dinosaur. No, it wasn’t new Street Fighter 6 content, it was a collaboration with Exoprimal.

Exoprimal isn’t quite out yet, as the multiplayer shooter is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on July 14, but Capcom is already planning to bring Ryu and Guile to the game as part of a DLC pack in the fall. The trailer shows Ryu fighting dinosaurs with his signature Hadoken fireball, but also with a gun. So they’re really embodying the best of both worlds with this collaboration. Also, robo Guile battle royale drops at the end of the trailer, though we didn’t get to see his android Sonic Boom, but I’m sure it’s coming.

While this wasn’t a look at new Street Fighter 6 content, Capcom has announced several characters it plans to add to the roster, including fan favourites Rashid, Akuma, Ed, and newcomer A.K.I.

  • Can Kotaku writers please refrain from referring to men as “himbos” just because they find their overly sexualised bodies attractive? It’s deeply misandristic and degrading to men.

