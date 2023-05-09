Street Fighter 6 Open Beta Starts Next Week, More Content Than The Demo

Street Fighter 6 will get its first proper open beta next week as Capcom prepares the game for launch. The open beta follows the release of an official demo on the PlayStation Store just weeks ago and will contain more content overall. Think of it this way: if the demo was the product sample given out at the deli counter, the open beta is an entree arriving ahead of the main course.

The Street Fighter 6 open beta will contain an expanded roster of fighters over the demo — Luke, Jamie, Chun-Li, Juri, Kimberly, Guile, Ryu, and Ken are all playable. Further, the trailer teases a selection of modes not available in the demo — Ranked and Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Open Tournaments, Extreme Battle, Game Centre and Training Mode appear to all be included. This doesn’t come as a huge surprise. An open beta like this is typically used for testing network play at scale. Capcom wants you to get online and beat the hell out of each other and its netcode.

For those involved in previous Closed Betas, you’ll recognise this as the same content that appeared in Closed Beta Test #2 from back in December.

For Aussies, the Street Fighter 6 open beta will kick off on Saturday, May 20, and run through to Monday, May 22. We don’t yet have local timings on when the beta will go live and come down, but we’ve reached out to Capcom locally for confirmation, and will update this piece in due course should they reply. The open beta will be available across PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, with cross-platform play enabled across the board.