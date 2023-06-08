That Bloodborne-Looking Pinocchio Soulslike Has A Demo Now

During Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley debuted a new Lies of P trailer that came with some gorgeous classical music. There was a treat in it, too: The Bloodborne-inspired Soulslike is not only coming to PC, Playstation 4 and5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on September 19. But you can play the action RPG right now with a free demo that lets you check out the first two chapters.

Developed by Neowiz subsidiary Round8 Studio, Lies of P is a Soulslike RPG based around the story of the fictional character Pinocchio — with a dark twist. You’re still a puppet, but one that has been mechanised, capable of equipping various armaments a la FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Mix in the Victorian-era, gothic-horror vibes of Bloodborne, and you get the picture.