‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

That Bloodborne-Looking Pinocchio Soulslike Has A Demo Now

Levi Winslow

Published 3 hours ago: June 9, 2023 at 5:40 am -
Filed to:bloodborne
creativeworksentertainment2cculturefilmsfromsoftwaregeoffkeighleyimmortalityinfictionkingdomheartscharacterspinocchiorpgsekiro3ashadowsdietwicesoulsvideogamesvideogamesdevelopedinjapanwindowsgames
That Bloodborne-Looking Pinocchio Soulslike Has A Demo Now
Screenshot: Neowiz / Kotaku

During Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley debuted a new Lies of P trailer that came with some gorgeous classical music. There was a treat in it, too: The Bloodborne-inspired Soulslike is not only coming to PC, Playstation 4 and5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on September 19. But you can play the action RPG right now with a free demo that lets you check out the first two chapters.

Read More: Pinocchio Souls-Like Looks Surprisingly Badass

Developed by Neowiz subsidiary Round8 Studio, Lies of P is a Soulslike RPG based around the story of the fictional character Pinocchio — with a dark twist. You’re still a puppet, but one that has been mechanised, capable of equipping various armaments a la FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Mix in the Victorian-era, gothic-horror vibes of Bloodborne, and you get the picture.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.