Pinocchio Souls-Like Looks Surprisingly Badass

Remember Lies of P, the Dark Souls clone announced earlier this year that’s based on the classic Pinocchio fairy tale from 1883? Here’s proof it wasn’t a collective fever dream.

South Korean developer Round8 Studio today released a sizable chunk of alpha gameplay from Lies of P, which is tentatively set to arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2023. The footage is just what you’d expect from an action RPG so obviously influenced by the Souls franchise: stunning visuals, fast and brutal combat, varied weaponry and enemy types, the works.

One quick shot also shows Pinocchio approaching an “APAB” sign hung from the strung-up body of a mechanical man. Many assume this stands for “All Puppets Are Bastards,” a reference to the “ACAB” or “All Cops Are Bastards” slogan that’s seen a rise in prominence over the last several years due to the constant threat of police brutality in the United States and elsewhere. Pretty ballsy, Lies of P.

All that aside, I didn’t expect Lies of P to look this good. It’s almost as if the devs were given licence to create a Bloodborne sequel, complete with an updated steampunk aesthetic.

“As the puppet mechanoid Pinocchio, you will wind your way through the streets of a ruined city, crafting weapons from the materials you find in the world, and interacting with the remaining few who manage to survive in this pre-industrial hellscape,” the details provided with today’s video read. “The more you lie, the more human you become, with all the advantages and disadvantages that it entails.”

Lies of P publisher Neowiz also mentions that Pinocchio’s mechanical arm can be customised with tools like a grappling hook. Sekiro, anyone?

More info on Lies of P is expected later this month during the annual G-STAR gaming convention in South Korea, so stay tuned.