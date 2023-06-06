The Pokémon Card Game’s Return To The OG 151 Didn’t Need To Pop Off This Hard

On June 16, The Pokémon Company in Japan will finally release the enormously anticipated Pokémon Card 151 set of trading cards. The reason people are so excited? Well, in large part it’s because this is the first time the original 151 Generation 1 Pokémon will be released together in a set in over two decades. Also, because it’s set to feature some absolutely stunning, ridiculously collectible cards.

Anyone who’s been following along at home will know the reason why the OG 151 haven’t been able to reunite since the early 2000s. It’s because of mad wizard Uri Geller, who during his wild lawsuit days decided to threaten Pikachu itself with being sued into space, because a cartoon animal was vaguely based on his favourite party trick: bending spoons with the power of his hands.

Geller finally reversed his decision (which never actually went to court), and whether because of that, or just because Nintendo fancied doing it anyway, the original gang is finally back together. (For those wondering, my burgeoning BFF status with Uri came to a tragic end, when he mysteriously blocked me on WhatsApp after I asked him to remote-view a number I’d just drawn on a piece of paper.)

Details of the set have been drip-dripping out for the last few months, and now we’re getting a really solid idea of what to expect. And it’s looking like the nicest celebration of the origins of Pokémon since the last one. And the one before that. However, while we know the set’s definitely releasing internationally, there’s no official release date. Our guess is early October.

In Japan, Pokémon tends to reveal a lot of cards via its official YouTube videos, especially sneaking them in to the end of TCG battles the hosts play among themselves, so you might notice some cards look slightly fuzzier than others — they’ve been captured in the best quality we can manage. Others are official reveals via Pokémon Japan’s official sites, or even Chinese versions. So, let’s have a look at some of the loveliest.

Kadabra

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Let’s start off with what so much of the fuss has been about. The first Kadabra card in 20 years, having last appeared in 2003’s Skyridge. And since Skyridge was the final Pokémon TCG set to be released by Wizards of the Coast, this is the very first time Nintendo has ever produced a Kadabra card!

It’s also indicative of just how gorgeous this whole set is shaping up to be, a far more detailed card than we’re used to seeing for what’s essentially bulk. It’s a picture you can pore over, in this case with deliberate allusions to the media-focused nature of Geller, after whom the Japanese card — Yungeller — is named.

Oddly, his ability doesn’t involve bending anything, but instead let’s you do a “Teleport Attack,” where you deal 30 points of damage, and then swap out for another benched Pokémon. However, evolve Kadabra one more time and then things get interesting…

Alakazam ex

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Yup, evolve that Kadabra and you get to Alakazam ex, suddenly leaping from 80 HP to 310, and an attack of 30 soaring to 90+, adding 30 more for each of your opponent’s benched Pokémon. Or there’s that other attack, Dimensional Manipulation, which hits for 120, and…can be delivered while benched.

Charizard ex

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Since we’re looking at ex cards, might as well get the Zard out of the way. As ex cards are pretty common in Scarlet/Violet, don’t expect this particular card to fetch any silly prices (at least not for another decade, then all bets are off). However, not a lot of the Art Rares have been revealed for 151 just yet, and it seems absolutely inevitable that we’ll be seeing one for ol’ Charizard. And if that’s a Special Art Rare (or Special Illustration Rare by the time it reaches our shores), you can expect some ridiculous prices.

Psyduck Art Rare

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

We’ve plenty more smaller cards to celebrate, but let’s get an Art Rare in here before you think this is all bulk. And this is surely one of the best. It’s everyone’s favourite cephalalgia sufferer, Psyduck.

Continuing a new trend in recent sets, where the Pokémon is a tiny detail within a larger scene, this is by a first-time illustrator, going by the name of Whisker. The attacks are great, by the way. The first is Overthink, which states, “During your opponent’s next turn, treat the result of all coins they flip as tails,” while the second is Water Gun doing an embarrassing 10 damage. Oh, Psyduck.

Gastly, Haunter, Gengar

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Pokémon TCG stalwart Tomokazu Komiya has been on a tear of late, with some stunning cards. He knocks it out of the park once more with 151’s set of Ghastly, Haunter and Gengar.

These have so far only been revealed in Chinese, but the art will be the same throughout the world.

Mr Mime Art Rare

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Sorry.

Omanyte Art Rare

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

This beautiful Omanyte Art Rare comes from another very new artist to the franchise, Yano Keiji. Yano previously brought us the stunning Comfey in Crown Zenith, and that’s it! Hopefully we’ll be seeing a lot more.

Zapdos ex

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Being a celebration of Gen 1’s Kanto origins, obviously the birds are making an appearance. Oddly, it appears that neither Moltres nor Articuno will be receiving an ex card, with only Zapdos receiving the honour. However, it’ll be interesting to see if that’s made up for in the Art Rares.

Snorlax Art Rare

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Yes yes yes! It’s so damn cute! This is my chase card, and I dread it becoming one of those Art Rares that starts fetching like $US30 ($42), which is far too much to spend on shiny cardboard. Still, look at this! Sure, there’s the Pidgey on its tummy, but did you notice the Diglett barrelling toward ol’ Snorlax?

Venusaur & Blastoise ex

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Sorry, Venusaur and Blastoise fans, for giving Charizard all that attention up top. I’ve not forgotten your guys. Both are getting mighty ex cards with daft HP and attacks (the Blastoise can deliver 280 damage if you discard two Energy cards from your hand), and presumably some Special Art Rares to be revealed over the next week.

Pikachu Art Rare

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Oh, this is a special one. And of course it had to be, given it’s Pikachu. Let’s play count how many different Pokémon appear in the scene…

I get 12, and am certain I’m missing some.

Poliwhirl Art Rare

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Just wow. This is from yet another artist new to the franchise — Gemi. Their first card was Crown Zenith’s Glaceon VSTAR, followed by a couple of SV cards, and the basic versions of Fearow and Spearow for 151.

Mewtwo

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Again, when we do these sorts of galleries, we tend to stick to the full art cards, given how much more spectacular they usually are. But the bulk in 151 is looking incredible, and especially this Mewtwo.

It’s coming to get you.

Aerodactyl

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

The same is true of this astonishing Aerodactyl by Shinji Kanda, who previously brought us that eminently collectible Magikarp in Paldea Evolved.

Mew ex

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

If only it were possible to hide a slideshow page. It seems only appropriate to finish on Mew, the 151st Pokémon snuck into Red and Blue at the last minute, back in 1996.

Mew is the feature Pokémon for the 151 set, and is inevitably going to be the recipient of a lot of promo cards and the like. But this ex has been revealed, and it’s a fascinating one. You’ll note there are no attack numbers on the card — that’s because instead of using its own attack, this Mew can pick any attack it fancies from your opponent’s active Pokémon, and use that!