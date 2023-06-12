There Are Officially Too Many Video Games Launching In October 2023

Oh no! I just looked at a calendar after all these video game showcases and realised that later this year has become really, really packed, with Alan Wake II, Spider-Man 2, and more all launching in a 10-day span of time later this fall. Prepare yourselves. And your wallets.

We are in the eye of the Summer Game Fest 2023 hurricane, so let’s take a brief moment to catch our collective breath and look back at everything announced so far at events like the Xbox showcase. Taking stock of the next few months of interactive entertainment, one thing has become apparent: October 2023 now officially has too many video games!

Today we learned that the next major Forza Motorsport instalment will be released on October 10. That lands right in the middle of a bunch of other big games landing in the spooky month. Here’s the list, so far, following the Summer Game Fest opening event and the Xbox showcase:

Forza Motorsport – October 10, 2023

– October 10, 2023 Assassin’s Creed Mirage – October 12, 2023

– October 12, 2023 Lords of the Fallen – October 13, 2023

– October 13, 2023 Alan Wake II – October 17, 2023

– October 17, 2023 Spider-Man 2 – October 20, 2023

That already seems like a lot. But things get wilder and more hectic if you expand the window to just a bit before October, as the new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC-–Phantom Liberty — releases on September 26, just four days before October begins. And Mortal Kombat 1, Payday 3, and Starfield also drop in September, as well, all within a few weeks of each other. This is all reminding me of the logjam we got in February 2022.

And keep in mind: We aren’t done with Geoff Keighley’s not-E3 video game extravaganza! There are still more video game showcases coming in the near future. So it’s possible another few games end up announcing October release dates before this is all over. Regardless, I hope you have some money saved up and some sick days to burn because fall 2023 is going to be packed.