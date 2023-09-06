Alone In The Dark Delayed To 2024, Moving To Avoid Spider-Man 2

The Alone in the Dark reboot has been delayed, shuffling out of an extremely busy October release window for the calmer waters of January 2024.

The media release regarding the decision to delay is surprisingly upfront about the game’s fortunes.

“Horror games thrive on the delicate balance of tension, exploiting our vulnerability and the eerie embrace of solitude. Envision yourself traversing a dimly lit house in the dead of night, where faint whispers and unidentifiable noises send shivers down your spine. Now, picture this unsettling scenario not alone, but accompanied by a group of 28 intriguing individuals. The fear factor dwindles, doesn’t it? Hence, the anticipated release of Alone in the Dark will gracefully step away from the chaotic October 2023 launch window.”



“Our intention is to avoid competing with the wake of Alan’s epic release and to evade the dazzling skyline of cities adorned by the graceful swings of Spiderman. We aim to truly remain as Alone in the Dark as possible. To honour this, the spine-chilling horror game has been rescheduled to unveil its horrors on January 16th, 2024.”

Yes, it’s true: Publisher comms can still be straight up about things in 2023. This is a tacit admission that THQ Nordic knows Alone in the Dark can’t hang with Spider-Man 2, one of the year’s biggest games. It just isn’t on that level, and that’s ok. That’s a sensible appraisal of the situation when what you’re up against is the sequel to Spider-Man, one of the highest-selling games of all time. Sandwiched between games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Alan Wake II, launching a smaller horror game like this in October is a great way to get swallowed up and forgotten. At least now, it can carve out a little clear air next year and stand a better chance of turning a buck or two.

Of course, if January 2024 follows the trend of the last few years, Alone in the Dark may yet find itself with quite a bit of company. Keep an eye on our release dates page as the year ahead takes shape.

Anyway, you can now play Alone in the Dark on January 16, 2024. It’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.