Alone In The Dark Set In 1920s Louisiana, Stunt Casts Jodie Comer And David Harbour

THQ held its official Alone in the Dark Spotlight stream this morning, a fresh look at its update of the classic slow-burn horror series. Fans expected gloomy interiors and spooky, period drama goings-on. However, few had expected to see two familiar faces leading the way. Today’s trailer announced that actors David Harbour (Stranger Things, Gran Turismo) and BAFTA-winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, The Last Duel) will not only star in the game but have been cast as playable characters.

Alone in the Dark casts Comer and Harbour as dual protagonists, Emily Hartwood and private detective Edward Carnby, respectively. The game can be played from end to end as one character or the other, and either will respond differently to the game’s events. They’ll also get a few unique story moments of their own, to add a little variety. This is an approach to survival horror that works — Resident Evil‘s been doing it for years.

Hartwood and Carnby are working together to solve the mystery of what happened to Emily’s uncle Jeremy, and their hunt for answers has brought them to a fictional countryside hospital called Derceto in 1920s Louisiana. The hospital’s name refers to the original Alone in the Dark, which took place in the creepy Derceto Manor.

Jeremy was haunted by The Dark Man, just like in the original game, and sends Emily a haunting letter, setting her on her quest to find him. She engages Carnby’s services to get to help her find her uncle.

Harbour and Comer’s inclusion in the game seems to have been kept under wraps for some time. When Ruby played a build of the game at a Plaion showcase for Kotaku Australia earlier this year, neither actor featured in it.

From a gameplay perspective, it appears THQ has been paying close attention to Capcom’s recent Resident Evil remakes. The short clips of gameplay featured in the trailer appear to show Alone in the Dark doing a solid impression of Capcom’s RE Engine. The over-the-shoulder camera feels quite similar, as do the flashes of slower, somewhat staggered combat. It’s worked out well for Capcom so far. Hopefully, it’ll work for Alone in the Dark as well.

Alone in the Dark launches on October 25, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.