Dragon’s Dogma 2 And 26 More Games To Get Hyped For In March

Really, how are we in the third month of 2024 already? After two full months of incredible releases such as Infinite Wealth, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Helldivers 2, to name a few, it’s time for another calendar full of fresh games.
While this month doesn’t have quite as many headlining titles as days past, there are definitely more than a few you need to keep on your radar, from the sequel to Dragon’s Dogma, to the return of a large-scale battle sim set in a galaxy far, far away, to the first game starring Mario’s favorite princess since 2005’s Super Princess Peach.
Ufouria: The Saga 2 – March 1
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows
This very colorful and fun-looking sidescroller features a delicate, feltwork art style and super-cute characters. A sequel to 1991’s Ufouria: The Saga on the NES, the game offers shifting environments and new areas to explore.
Quilts and Cats of Calico – March 5
Play it on: Windows
This adorable virtual board game features cats. Need I say more? Okay, challenges involve sewing puzzles as you chill with cats. You can also play with friends as the game features single-player and cooperative play.
The Outlast Trials – March 7
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows
The latest entry in the Outlast franchise of horror games, Trials features single-player and cooperative gameplay through a twisted asylum setting with unique challenges per level.
As Dusk Falls – March 7
Play it on: PS5
Sporting a bold visual style, As Dusk Falls is an interactive narrative exploring the aftermath of a failed robbery in the sunbaked setting of Arizona. With unique outcomes based on player decisions, it seems primed to offer multiple playthroughs.
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – March 7
Play it on: Switch, Windows
Billing itself as a “story-rich musical adventure game,” Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley features a soundtrack partially composed by Icelandic indie band Sigur Rós.
Akka Arrh – March 8
Play it on: PS5, PS VR2
A flashback to a simpler time, Akka Arrh revives a forgotten game project from the ‘80s with quick arcade-style shooter gameplay and vivid animations and colors.
Unicorn Overlord – March 8
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
In a new genre for developer Vanillaware, makers of games like Dragon’s Crown and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Unicorn Overlord features turn-based tactical combat alongside the studio’s signature art style. According to Kotaku’s Eric Schulkin, “it might be sick.”
Death of a Wish – March 11
Play it on: Switch, Windows
Featuring a delightfully chaotic art style, action-RPG Death of a Wish sees protagonist Christian set forth on a quest to seek vengeance against a cult.
Contra: Operation Galuga – March 12
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows
The latest entry in the iconic shooter franchise, Contra: Operation Galuga features side scrolling shooter action for one or two players.
Passing By – A Tailwind Journey – March 12
Play it on: Switch, Windows
With gorgeous, papercraft-esque visuals, Passing By is a bright and colorful 2D puzzle platformer involving survival elements and a wide world to explore.
Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story – March 13
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows
A collection of some of developer Jeff Minter’s early games on the ZX81, the Commodore VIC-20, and more, Llamasoft is a trove of 42 old-school, bizarre yet beautiful-looking games. This “interactive documentary” also features heaps of interviews, archival footage, and other supplemental materials to contextualize the games and offer a portrait of their creator, in the vein of Digital Eclipse’s recent, excellent The Making of Karateka
Cartel Tycoon – March 13
Play it on: Windows
If you ever wanted to try your hand at running a drug cartel, now’s your chance. Cartel Tycoon lets you build and manage your empire of illicit substances.
Highwater – March 14
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows
A 3D adventure game with isometric, turn-based combat, Highwater is set in a world pulled nearly underwater following an apocalyptic event.
Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection – March 14
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows
Oh yeah, classic Battlefront is back. The iconic Star Wars battle simulator featuring characters and locales from the films returns with a remaster of Battlefront and Battlefront II that supports both online and offline play.
Outcast: A New Beginning – March 15
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows
Outcast returns! Featuring a variety of ways to traverse its massive open world and explore its hidden areas, Outcast: A New Beginning looks and sounds like a fitting modern tribute to the 1999 Infrogrames original.
Hi-Fi Rush – March 19
Play it on: PS5
One of the first four Microsoft-published games to make its way to other platforms, Hi-Fi Rush arrives on PS5 this month with its high-octane music-themed gameplay.
Alone in the Dark – March 20
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows
Classic Lovecraftian horror series Alone in the Dark returns in 2024 with a reimagining of the highly influential 1992 original. The collections of polygons that once represented protagonists Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood have been replaced by Stranger Things’ David Harbour and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer. And while the original AitD influenced the early Resident Evil games, things have now come full-circle, as this iteration looks to take some cues from Konami’s survival horror franchise.
Horizon Forbidden West – March 21
Play it on: Windows
The sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn finally arrives on PC with the Complete Edition, featuring the sequel’s full campaign and the Burning Shores expansion.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 – March 22
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows
A long, long-awaited sequel to 2013’s Dragon’s Dogma, Capcom’s D&D-inspired RPG looks set to feature more thrilling fantasy adventures and, of course, some dragons.
Princess Peach: Showtime! – March 22
Play it on: Switch
No need to look for another castle, the princess is in this one, this time. Princess Peach: Showtime! stars the iconic princess herself as she endeavors to save the Sparkle Theater.
Rise of the Ronin – March 22
Play it on: PS5
With a wide-open world and a historically based setting, Rise of the Ronin’s combined sword-and-gunplay looks set to deliver a compelling playable slice of history, as Kotaku’s Levi Winslow describes it.
Acolyte of the Altar – March 25
Play it on: Windows
Acolyte of the Altar is a roguelike deckbuilder where you’ll assemble collections of cards to take on vicious beasts.
Between Horizons – March 25
Play it on: Windows
A science-fiction, detective-themed adventure with branching narratives, Between Horizons features alluring 2.5D pixel art and Metroidvania-style level design.
Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles – March 26
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows
A seafaring open-world builder, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles lets you build towns and fortresses to facilitate trade routes and warfare.
South Park: Snow Day! – March 26
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows
A cooperative game for up to four people set in the world of South Park, Snow Day features quick, explosive combat alongside the series’ signature comedy stylings.
Open Roads – March 28
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows
In Open Roads, protagonist Tess Devine (Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever) and her mother (The Americans’ Keri Russell) set out to uncover lost secrets in abandoned buildings on the U.S./Canadian border. The game features hand-drawn animation and chill road-trip vibes.
Pepper Grinder – March 28
Play it on: Switch, Windows
An imaginative 2D side-scroller featuring wild art and explosive-looking gameplay, Pepper Grinder sees protagonist Pepper set out to reclaim her stolen treasure while navigating unique environments.
And that wraps our list of games you ought to check out this March. What releases are you looking forward to?
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply