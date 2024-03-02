Dragon’s Dogma 2 And 26 More Games To Get Hyped For In March

Really, how are we in the third month of 2024 already? After two full months of incredible releases such as Infinite Wealth, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Helldivers 2, to name a few, it’s time for another calendar full of fresh games.

While this month doesn’t have quite as many headlining titles as days past, there are definitely more than a few you need to keep on your radar, from the sequel to Dragon’s Dogma, to the return of a large-scale battle sim set in a galaxy far, far away, to the first game starring Mario’s favorite princess since 2005’s Super Princess Peach.

Ufouria: The Saga 2 – March 1

Sunsoft

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

This very colorful and fun-looking sidescroller features a delicate, feltwork art style and super-cute characters. A sequel to 1991’s Ufouria: The Saga on the NES, the game offers shifting environments and new areas to explore.

Quilts and Cats of Calico – March 5

Monster Couch / Nintendo

Play it on: Windows

This adorable virtual board game features cats. Need I say more? Okay, challenges involve sewing puzzles as you chill with cats. You can also play with friends as the game features single-player and cooperative play.

The Outlast Trials – March 7

Red Barrels / IGN

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

The latest entry in the Outlast franchise of horror games, Trials features single-player and cooperative gameplay through a twisted asylum setting with unique challenges per level.

As Dusk Falls – March 7

Interior Night / Xbox

Play it on: PS5

Sporting a bold visual style, As Dusk Falls is an interactive narrative exploring the aftermath of a failed robbery in the sunbaked setting of Arizona. With unique outcomes based on player decisions, it seems primed to offer multiple playthroughs.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – March 7

Hyper Games

Play it on: Switch, Windows

Billing itself as a “story-rich musical adventure game,” Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley features a soundtrack partially composed by Icelandic indie band Sigur Rós.

Akka Arrh – March 8

Llamasoft / Atari

Play it on: PS5, PS VR2

A flashback to a simpler time, Akka Arrh revives a forgotten game project from the ‘80s with quick arcade-style shooter gameplay and vivid animations and colors.

Unicorn Overlord – March 8

Vanillaware / GameTrailers

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

In a new genre for developer Vanillaware, makers of games like Dragon’s Crown and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Unicorn Overlord features turn-based tactical combat alongside the studio’s signature art style. According to Kotaku’s Eric Schulkin, “it might be sick.”

Death of a Wish – March 11

melessthanthree / IGN

Play it on: Switch, Windows

Featuring a delightfully chaotic art style, action-RPG Death of a Wish sees protagonist Christian set forth on a quest to seek vengeance against a cult.

Contra: Operation Galuga – March 12

Konami / Nintendo

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

The latest entry in the iconic shooter franchise, Contra: Operation Galuga features side scrolling shooter action for one or two players.

Passing By – A Tailwind Journey – March 12

Studio Winsocke

Play it on: Switch, Windows

With gorgeous, papercraft-esque visuals, Passing By is a bright and colorful 2D puzzle platformer involving survival elements and a wide world to explore.

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story – March 13

Digital Eclipse / IGN

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

A collection of some of developer Jeff Minter’s early games on the ZX81, the Commodore VIC-20, and more, Llamasoft is a trove of 42 old-school, bizarre yet beautiful-looking games. This “interactive documentary” also features heaps of interviews, archival footage, and other supplemental materials to contextualize the games and offer a portrait of their creator, in the vein of Digital Eclipse’s recent, excellent The Making of Karateka

Cartel Tycoon – March 13

Moon Mouse / IGN

Play it on: Windows

If you ever wanted to try your hand at running a drug cartel, now’s your chance. Cartel Tycoon lets you build and manage your empire of illicit substances.

Highwater – March 14

Demagog Studio / IGN

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

A 3D adventure game with isometric, turn-based combat, Highwater is set in a world pulled nearly underwater following an apocalyptic event.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection – March 14

Aspyr / PlayStation

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

Oh yeah, classic Battlefront is back. The iconic Star Wars battle simulator featuring characters and locales from the films returns with a remaster of Battlefront and Battlefront II that supports both online and offline play.

Outcast: A New Beginning – March 15

Appeal Studios / GameSpot Trailers

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Outcast returns! Featuring a variety of ways to traverse its massive open world and explore its hidden areas, Outcast: A New Beginning looks and sounds like a fitting modern tribute to the 1999 Infrogrames original.

Hi-Fi Rush – March 19

Bethesda Softworks

Play it on: PS5

One of the first four Microsoft-published games to make its way to other platforms, Hi-Fi Rush arrives on PS5 this month with its high-octane music-themed gameplay.

Alone in the Dark – March 20

Pieces Interactive / GameTrailers

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Classic Lovecraftian horror series Alone in the Dark returns in 2024 with a reimagining of the highly influential 1992 original. The collections of polygons that once represented protagonists Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood have been replaced by Stranger Things’ David Harbour and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer. And while the original AitD influenced the early Resident Evil games, things have now come full-circle, as this iteration looks to take some cues from Konami’s survival horror franchise.

Horizon Forbidden West – March 21

Guerilla Games / PlayStation

Play it on: Windows

The sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn finally arrives on PC with the Complete Edition, featuring the sequel’s full campaign and the Burning Shores expansion.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – March 22

Capcom / PlayStation

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

A long, long-awaited sequel to 2013’s Dragon’s Dogma, Capcom’s D&D-inspired RPG looks set to feature more thrilling fantasy adventures and, of course, some dragons.

Princess Peach: Showtime! – March 22

Nintendo

Play it on: Switch

No need to look for another castle, the princess is in this one, this time. Princess Peach: Showtime! stars the iconic princess herself as she endeavors to save the Sparkle Theater.

Rise of the Ronin – March 22

Team Ninja / PlayStation

Play it on: PS5

With a wide-open world and a historically based setting, Rise of the Ronin’s combined sword-and-gunplay looks set to deliver a compelling playable slice of history, as Kotaku’s Levi Winslow describes it.

Acolyte of the Altar – March 25

Black Kite Games / GameTrailers

Play it on: Windows

Acolyte of the Altar is a roguelike deckbuilder where you’ll assemble collections of cards to take on vicious beasts.

Between Horizons – March 25

Digitalis Interactive / GameTrailers

Play it on: Windows

A science-fiction, detective-themed adventure with branching narratives, Between Horizons features alluring 2.5D pixel art and Metroidvania-style level design.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles – March 26

Tomas Sala / Wired Productions

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

A seafaring open-world builder, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles lets you build towns and fortresses to facilitate trade routes and warfare.

South Park: Snow Day! – March 26

Question / South Park Studios

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

A cooperative game for up to four people set in the world of South Park, Snow Day features quick, explosive combat alongside the series’ signature comedy stylings.

Open Roads – March 28

Fullbright

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

In Open Roads, protagonist Tess Devine (Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever) and her mother (The Americans’ Keri Russell) set out to uncover lost secrets in abandoned buildings on the U.S./Canadian border. The game features hand-drawn animation and chill road-trip vibes.

Pepper Grinder – March 28

Ahr Ech / Nintendo

Play it on: Switch, Windows

An imaginative 2D side-scroller featuring wild art and explosive-looking gameplay, Pepper Grinder sees protagonist Pepper set out to reclaim her stolen treasure while navigating unique environments.

And that wraps our list of games you ought to check out this March. What releases are you looking forward to?