Dragon’s Dogma 2 Is Rapidly Outpacing The Original’s Sales

It sounds like the 12-year wait between Dragon’s Dogma and its sequel has worked out in Capcom’s favor. In its first two weeks, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has already sold twice as many copies as the first game did in a month.

On April 2, Capcom announced that Dragon’s Dogma 2 has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide since its March 22 launch. This brings the Dragon’s Dogma franchise’s sales to 10 million, meaning the first game has sold around 7.5 million copies since its launch in 2012. This also includes the Dark Arisen expanded edition that launched in 2013 and the ports for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch that rolled out between 2016 and 2019.

For some context, the original Dragon’s Dogma took about a month to reach just one million copies. By all accounts, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is already handily lapping its predecessor in sales. Part of this is likely because of the game’s positive word of mouth (we had a pretty glowing review of it here at Kotaku, and several of us on staff are enjoying the game quite a bit), but there’s also something to be said for what over a decade of anticipation and positive groundswell can do for a franchise. Dragon’s Dogma was largely considered a cult classic when it launched in 2012, then gradually went on to sell 7.5 million copies across the Dark Arisen expanded edition and its various ports. So it seems like fans were hungry for more by the time Capcom finally released the sequel.

That said, Dragon’s Dogma 2 hasn’t been without controversy. Some of the biggest hoopla surrounding the game has been because Capcom included microtransactions that let you buy in-game resources with real money. In the meantime, Capcom says it will be working on patches to improve the game on an “ongoing basis.”