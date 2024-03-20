Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Dragon’s Dogma 2 In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Announced back in July 2022, as part of the 10th-anniversary celebrations for the first game, the long-awaited Dragon’s Dogma 2 is only a few weeks away. The sequel to the cult-favourite action RPG will use the ever-versatile RE Engine and, if the current wave of reviews are anything to go by, it has the potential to be one of 2024’s best new game releases.

After launching a gameplay reveal trailer back in May 2023, Capcom’s promotion producer Ken Mendoza noted that Dragon’s Dogma has maintained its popularity thanks to the quality of its combat and a unique pawn system, and that “Dragon’s Dogma 2 follows in its footsteps elevating these elements further to create a truly immersive fantasy world for your adventures ahead.”

In the Kotaku review of Dragon’s Dogma 2, we were very impressed by the experience, especially when compared to the original game:

“My impression coming away from Dragon’s Dogma 2 is that, throughout the past decade of seismic triple-A releases, [Hideaki] Itsuno has been holed up in an underground bunker somewhere, scrupulously taking notes–not on his contemporaries, but on Dragon’s Dogma. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a game unburdened by any influence save that of its own predecessor; it is, on every level, a supremely confident melding of ideas; it contains at least a little bit of everything I’ve ever loved about video games.”

You can also read our reaction to hands-on preview of Dragon’s Dogma 2 here.

Whether you’re a diehard fan who has been eagerly waiting for this day to come, or just love a good action RPG, here’s where you can preorder Dragon’s Dogma 2 for cheap, ahead of its release in late March.

Where can you get Dragon’s Dogma 2 for cheap in Australia?

Physical copies of Dragon’s Dogma 2 are retailing for $119.95, on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, while the digital versions will set you back $107.95. If you’re after the cheapest price for Dragon’s Dogma 2, Amazon Australia, Gorilla Gaming, JB Hi-Fi and Mighty Ape are all offering $99 preorders. Amazon has the edge here, as it offers free shipping.

Preordering the standard game will give you the ‘Superior Weapons Quartet’ as a bonus. If you go with the delxue edition, which is digital only, you’ll get the ‘Superior Weapons Quartet’ and ‘Ring of Assurance’ as a preorder bonus. The deluxe edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2 also includes a stack of extras, such as:

Explorer’s Camping Kit

Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons

Heartfelt Pendant

Ambivalent Rift Incense

Makeshift Gaol Key

Art of Metamorphosis

Wakestone

1,500 Rift Crystals

Here’s where you can preorder a cheap copy of Dragon’s Dogma 2 for PS5 and Xbox in Australia:

Amazon Australia : $99 (PS5 | Xbox) + free shipping

: $99 (PS5 | Xbox) + free shipping Gorilla Gaming : $99 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $99 (PS5 | Xbox) JB Hi-Fi : $99 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $99 (PS5 | Xbox) Mighty Ape : $99 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $99 (PS5 | Xbox) PlayStation Store : $107.95 (Standard) | $122.95 (Deluxe)

: $107.95 (Standard) | $122.95 (Deluxe) Microsoft Store : $107.96 (Standard) | $122.95 (Deluxe)

: $107.96 (Standard) | $122.95 (Deluxe) The Gamesmen : $109.95 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $109.95 (PS5 | Xbox) EB Games: $119.95 (PS5 | Xbox)

If you preorder Dragon’s Dogma 2 through Fanatical, the standard and deluxe PC editions are priced at $88.52 and $100.81, respectively.

The standard and deluxe editions for the PC version include the same extras as the aforementioned console versions.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Dragon’s Dogma 2 for PC in Australia:

Fanatical : $88.52 (Standard) | $100.81 (Deluxe)

: $88.52 (Standard) | $100.81 (Deluxe) Green Man Gaming : $92.85 (Standard) | $105.74 (Deluxe)

: $92.85 (Standard) | $105.74 (Deluxe) Steam: $107.96 (Standard) | $122.95 (Deluxe)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released in Australia on March 22 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows.

