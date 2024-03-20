Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Dragon’s Dogma 2 In Australia

Announced back in July 2022, as part of the 10th-anniversary celebrations for the first game, the long-awaited Dragon’s Dogma 2 is only a few weeks away. The sequel to the cult-favourite action RPG will use the ever-versatile RE Engine and, if the current wave of reviews are anything to go by, it has the potential to be one of 2024’s best new game releases.
After launching a gameplay reveal trailer back in May 2023, Capcom’s promotion producer Ken Mendoza noted that Dragon’s Dogma has maintained its popularity thanks to the quality of its combat and a unique pawn system, and that “Dragon’s Dogma 2 follows in its footsteps elevating these elements further to create a truly immersive fantasy world for your adventures ahead.”
In the Kotaku review of Dragon’s Dogma 2, we were very impressed by the experience, especially when compared to the original game:
“My impression coming away from Dragon’s Dogma 2 is that, throughout the past decade of seismic triple-A releases, [Hideaki] Itsuno has been holed up in an underground bunker somewhere, scrupulously taking notes–not on his contemporaries, but on Dragon’s Dogma. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a game unburdened by any influence save that of its own predecessor; it is, on every level, a supremely confident melding of ideas; it contains at least a little bit of everything I’ve ever loved about video games.”
You can also read our reaction to hands-on preview of Dragon’s Dogma 2 here.
Whether you’re a diehard fan who has been eagerly waiting for this day to come, or just love a good action RPG, here’s where you can preorder Dragon’s Dogma 2 for cheap, ahead of its release in late March.
Where can you get Dragon’s Dogma 2 for cheap in Australia?
Physical copies of Dragon’s Dogma 2 are retailing for $119.95, on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, while the digital versions will set you back $107.95. If you’re after the cheapest price for Dragon’s Dogma 2, Amazon Australia, Gorilla Gaming, JB Hi-Fi and Mighty Ape are all offering $99 preorders. Amazon has the edge here, as it offers free shipping.
Preordering the standard game will give you the ‘Superior Weapons Quartet’ as a bonus. If you go with the delxue edition, which is digital only, you’ll get the ‘Superior Weapons Quartet’ and ‘Ring of Assurance’ as a preorder bonus. The deluxe edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2 also includes a stack of extras, such as:
- Explorer’s Camping Kit
- Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection
- Harpysnare Smoke Beacons
- Heartfelt Pendant
- Ambivalent Rift Incense
- Makeshift Gaol Key
- Art of Metamorphosis
- Wakestone
- 1,500 Rift Crystals
Here’s where you can preorder a cheap copy of Dragon’s Dogma 2 for PS5 and Xbox in Australia:
- Amazon Australia: $99 (PS5 | Xbox) + free shipping
- Gorilla Gaming: $99 (PS5 | Xbox)
- JB Hi-Fi: $99 (PS5 | Xbox)
- Mighty Ape: $99 (PS5 | Xbox)
- PlayStation Store: $107.95 (Standard) | $122.95 (Deluxe)
- Microsoft Store: $107.96 (Standard) | $122.95 (Deluxe)
- The Gamesmen: $109.95 (PS5 | Xbox)
- EB Games: $119.95 (PS5 | Xbox)
If you preorder Dragon’s Dogma 2 through Fanatical, the standard and deluxe PC editions are priced at $88.52 and $100.81, respectively.
The standard and deluxe editions for the PC version include the same extras as the aforementioned console versions.
Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Dragon’s Dogma 2 for PC in Australia:
- Fanatical: $88.52 (Standard) | $100.81 (Deluxe)
- Green Man Gaming: $92.85 (Standard) | $105.74 (Deluxe)
- Steam: $107.96 (Standard) | $122.95 (Deluxe)
Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released in Australia on March 22 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows.
