See Games Differently

Dragons Dogma 2 In Development, Being Made In RE Engine

1
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 34 mins ago: June 17, 2022 at 9:51 am -
Filed to:capcom
dragon's dogmadragons dogmadragons dogma dark arisenresident evil
Dragons Dogma 2 In Development, Being Made In RE Engine
Screenshot: YouTube

The Dragons Dogma developers really got us in the first half, I’m not gonna lie.

As reported previously, the Capcom showcase came and went with a lot of information about Monster HunterExoprimal (not Dino Crisis), and Resident Evil. But how could we forget that they also announced a video celebrating the 10th anniversary of Dragons Dogma?

Well, that video came out as promised. It was a heartfelt look into the trials and tribulations of the team that worked on the Dragons Dogma series. Based on what was said, this seems like a group of people that have a lot of love for the games that they made, which is always nice to see. You can check out the full video (on YouTube) below.

You didn’t think they’d leave us with a simple ode to the past though, right?

At the 11:27 mark of the video, game director Hideaki Itsuno, art director Daigo Ikeno, and level designer Kenichi Suzuki all appear in frame to thank us all for joining them to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Dragons Dogma. You’re welcome, fellas!

And then it happens. All three take off their jumpers and overshirts, Itsuno apologises for keeping us waiting, and proceeds to announce that Dragons Dogma is currently in development. The crowd goes wild. Babies are crying, and so are their mothers. World peace has been achieved. All is right in the world.

This announcement was followed by a tweet from the Dragons Dogma Twitter account.

The Nvidia leak is vindicated again. So we now know for sure that not only is Dragons Dogma 2 in development, but that they will be using the same engine that Resident Evil 7 was made in. Folks, I’m excited. You simply love to see it.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.