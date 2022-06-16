Dragons Dogma 2 In Development, Being Made In RE Engine

The Dragons Dogma developers really got us in the first half, I’m not gonna lie.

As reported previously, the Capcom showcase came and went with a lot of information about Monster Hunter, Exoprimal (not Dino Crisis), and Resident Evil. But how could we forget that they also announced a video celebrating the 10th anniversary of Dragons Dogma?

Well, that video came out as promised. It was a heartfelt look into the trials and tribulations of the team that worked on the Dragons Dogma series. Based on what was said, this seems like a group of people that have a lot of love for the games that they made, which is always nice to see. You can check out the full video (on YouTube) below.

You didn’t think they’d leave us with a simple ode to the past though, right?

At the 11:27 mark of the video, game director Hideaki Itsuno, art director Daigo Ikeno, and level designer Kenichi Suzuki all appear in frame to thank us all for joining them to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Dragons Dogma. You’re welcome, fellas!

And then it happens. All three take off their jumpers and overshirts, Itsuno apologises for keeping us waiting, and proceeds to announce that Dragons Dogma 2 is currently in development. The crowd goes wild. Babies are crying, and so are their mothers. World peace has been achieved. All is right in the world.

This announcement was followed by a tweet from the Dragons Dogma Twitter account.

Dragon’s Dogma II will begin the cycle anew. Join director Hideaki Itsuno as he reflects on how the world of Gransys came to be and shares the announcement of the upcoming sequel, in development using RE Engine: 🐉 https://t.co/Q2HSN1fCji pic.twitter.com/JPp117xuOX — Dragon’s Dogma (@DragonsDogma) June 16, 2022

The Nvidia leak is vindicated again. So we now know for sure that not only is Dragons Dogma 2 in development, but that they will be using the same engine that Resident Evil 7 was made in. Folks, I’m excited. You simply love to see it.