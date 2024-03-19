Here’s When You Can Play Dragon’s Dogma 2 In Australia

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is only days away from launch, and it’s safe to say hype for Capcom’s major RPG is building rapidly. With the original Dragon’s Dogma releasing almost twelve years ago (and Dark Arisen on console coming only a year later), it’s been a long wait for fans wanting to take on the mantle of the Arisen once more.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set to release on March 22, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. However, if you’re clawing at the bars of your cage to get your mitts on it as soon as it goes live, you might be wondering exactly what time that is in your neck of the woods.

While Capcom has yet to confirm the Dragon’s Dogma 2 release time officially, we have a few clues based on PlayStation Store console store listings and usual release practice for the developer’s games. It looks like console players will have differing launch times from PC players, and there’s not yet any confirmation of whether pre-loading will be available—although there have been reports from players that Xbox pre-loading is already available with a surprisingly small 69.95GB base file size.

With all of this in mind, here’s when you can expect to get stuck into the kingdoms of Vermund and Battahl come launch day in Australia and New Zealand.

When does Dragon’s Dogma 2 launch in Australia and New Zealand?

Image: Capcom

PC Launch Times

While yet to be confirmed, it’s likely Dragon’s Dogma 2 will drop on Steam at around midnight GMT worldwide. Here’s what that translates to across Australia and NZ.

ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS

11:00 AM AEDT

Friday, March 22

QLD

10:00 AM AEST

Friday, March 22

SA

10:30 AM ACDT

Friday, March 22

NT

9:30 AM ACST

Friday, March 22

WA

8:00 AM AWST

Friday, March 22

NZ

1:00 PM NZDT

Friday, March 22

PlayStation and Xbox Launch Times

Image: Capcom

It looks like Dragon’s Dogma 2 will drop at midnight for whatever timezone you’re based in on PlayStation (as per the site listing), so it’s likely this will translate across to Xbox as well. While the New Zealand trick (that is, changing your console’s location and therefore timezone then restarting) might work to get into it earlier, here’s those launch times if you just want to download it bog-standard without any fussing around.

ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS

12:00 AM AEDT

Friday, March 22

QLD

12:00 AM AEST

Friday, March 22

SA

12:00 AM ACDT

Friday, March 22

NT

12:300 AM ACST

Friday, March 22

WA

12:00 AM AWST

Friday, March 22

NZ

12:00 AM NZDT

Friday, March 22

So there you have it, folks. Should Capcom come out with more concrete details on the Dragon’s Dogma 2 launch times and pre-load details, we’ll update this piece so you can get in on the action from the word go. You can also check out the minimum and recommended PC specs for the Dragon’s Dogma sequel here to make sure your rig is primed and ready. For now, we’ll just have to wait a touch longer to set loose all those horrific designs from the game’s already-live character creator app into the wild.



Image: Capcom