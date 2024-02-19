Dragon’s Dogma 2 Could Be Getting A Demo Ahead Of Launch

Dragon’s Dogma 2 could be getting a demo ahead of its March 22nd release after fans spotted an update to the backend for the highly-anticipated game’s Steam listing.

The Dragon’s Dogma subreddit discovered a Steam update via SteamDB, which appears to show an “unknown app” added to the backend of the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Steam page recently. While this in and of itself might not seem like much, further details seem to show this app has been listed as “free on demand,” a common billing type for Steam demos.

There’s been no concrete confirmation that a Dragon’s Dogma 2 demo is actually on the cards before it launches next month, but fans are pretty convinced that this new discovery could mean Capcom is preparing to drop a sneak peek of the RPG. The original Dragon’s Dogma also received a demo in 2012 on console (as per PCGamesN), and Capcom has previously launched demos for a range of (much more recent) titles, meaning this wouldn’t be an out-of-the-ordinary move. The first Dragon’s Dogma demo allowed players to try out two of the playable vocations ahead of the game’s launch, so any potential demo for the follow-up title could include similar content – given the game will introduce new vocations for the Arisen and their Pawns to master. Given a number of publications (including Kotaku US) have already had a hands-on experience with the game as of October 2023, it stands to reason that there’s likely a ready-to-go vertical slice already prepared, should Capcom decide to actually release a demo.

Capcom has spoken at length about what players can expect from Dragon’s Dogma 2. The story once again sees players take on the mantle of the Arisen in a single-player, story-driven action RPG. This time though, the developers have taken inspiration from other titles like Grand Theft Auto V for a more immersive and dynamic world than the first title.

We’ll be keeping our eye out for any official word from Capcom regarding a potential demo ahead of the Dragon’s Dogma 2 launch, but even if no such demo arises (excuse the pun), launch is only just around the corner. We’ve collated everything we know about the title before it drops on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S here if you want to stay up to date with the latest news.



Are you keen to jump into the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 when it releases? Let us know in the comments.

Image: Capcom