Dragon’s Dogma 2: Release Date, Trailer & Vocations

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set to release next month, almost two years after its original (and long-awaited) announcement. Capcom’s follow-up to its 2012 action RPG Dragon’s Dogma was first confirmed during the tenth anniversary of the first game, but little real info about the title was revealed before May 2023. Since then, there’s been a whole heap of information on what players can expect through trailers and a mega showcase late last year, and it’s safe to say that hype is building steadily.

Given the long wait between drinks for Dragon’s Dogma 2, there have been numerous technological leaps and bounds made in the gaming space. Based on both showcases and interviews with director Hideaki Itsuno, the creative force behind the original Dragon’s Dogma, we know that the overall aim of the upcoming title is to bring the world of the first title to players in a more “polished and enhanced” form that leans heavily into the immersion other RPGs have since been able to achieve.

Ahead of the game’s launch, we’ve rounded up everything we know so far to get you up to speed on what to expect when the game drops in March. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Leaks and News

Image: Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set to release on March 22, 2024. The release date was confirmed during Capcom’s November 2023 showcase after the date was previously leaked on Steam. It’s currently available for pre-order globally for those wanting to get in on the action from day dot.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Platforms

If you’re wondering which platforms Dragon’s Dogma II is set to launch on, we’re happy to confirm this one isn’t exclusive to one particular console. The title is coming to PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Trailer

There’s been a number of Dragon’s Dogma 2 trailers and snippets from major showcases to keep fans keen while the title has been in development. We’ve seen trailers for a number of the vocations in game, deeper dives into the action, and of course a release date trailer to really seal the deal.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Vocations & Gameplay

Image: Capcom

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, the Arisen and Pawns each have a ‘vocation.’ This can be likened to a class in the same vein as many other RPGs. Vocations dictate what abilities and equipment can be used, as well as strengths and weaknesses.

The original Dragons Dogma has nine different vocations to choose from: Fighter, Strider, Warrior, Ranger, Sorcerer, Assassin, Mage, Mystic Knight, and Magic Archer. Dragon’s Dogma II sees the return of a number of the original’s vocations, with Strider and Ranger becoming Thief and Archer. Here’s a full rundown of all the vocations coming to the game. The ones only accessible by the Arisen are marked with an asterisk.

Fighter

Archer

Thief

Mage

Warrior

Sorcerer

Magick Archer*

Mystic Spearhand*

Trickster*

Wayfarer*

The Wayfarer, in particular, is an interesting new Dragon’s Dogma 2 vocation that allows the Arisen to use every weapon and learn different skills from each other class. In a sort of jack of all trades, master of none style, the Wayfarer is given lower base stats to balance out their ability to use cross-vocational abilities and weapons in combat. A key part of mastering the Wayfarer vocation is assessing each situation and using the skills and tools that will work best in order to be equally as deadly in combat as other more specialised classes.

The game features an open world map that’s said to be four times the size of the first Dragon’s Dogma and leans into RPG elements like emergent gameplay (inspired by Grand Theft Auto V), a dynamic day-night cycle that impacts creature encounters, and destructible environments.

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 multiplayer?

Image: Capcom

While the game is technically single-player, the AI-controlled Pawns (similar to companions in other games) that make up your party do lend some elements of co-op gameplay to Dragon’s Dogma 2. You’ll control your customisable Arisen and up to three different Pawns, with one customisable main Pawn to accompany you throughout your journey. The other two Pawns can be downloaded from other players through the network – through players sharing their main Pawns online – so while you won’t be able to take down massive enemies alongside your friends in the traditional sense, there is some online interactivity.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Story

Image: Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a single-player, story-driven action RPG that sees players put into the shoes of the Arisen. The story is set in a “parallel world” to the first title, between the two lands of Vermund and Batthal. Much like the first game, the story also concerns a Dragon whom the Arisen must seek to slay alongside their Pawns to claim the throne. However, a False Arisen has the backing of the queen of Vermund, while the Beastren of Batthal has cast aside the worship of the Arisen and their Pawns completely.

While we’ve seen little of the story beyond sneak peeks into the world and some of the characters, Dragon’s Dogma II seems set up for an epic fantasy tale with political intrigue, magic, destiny, and conflict.