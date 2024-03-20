Dragon’s Dogma 2 Vocations: What Are They And How Do They Work?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is almost here, and based on previews it looks like Capcom’s newest title could be one of 2024’s breakout RPGs. Twelve years on, the game looks set to build upon the original Dragon’s Dogma’s system of vocations and Pawns, while expanding the world and story depth.

Whether you’re a returning player in need of a refresh or totally new to the series and want a primer, we’ve broken down all the Dragon’s Dogma 2 vocations and how they work so you can jump in on launch day with confidence.

Here’s how vocations work in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and what each of them do.

What are vocations?

Image: Capcom

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, the Arisen and Pawns each have a ‘vocation.’ Vocations are similar to typical RPG classes and dictate different abilities, strengths, weaknesses and equipment you’ll have at your disposal. Picking a vocation that complements your playstyle is key to mastering the game’s combat system and ensuring you get the most out of your time playing. A number of these classes are only available to the Arisen, while others can be used by Pawns as well.

The original Dragon’s Dogma offered nine different vocations players could choose from: Fighter, Strider, Warrior, Ranger, Sorcerer, Assassin, Mage, Mystic Knight, and Magic Archer. A number of these Vocations make a return in Dragon’s Dogma 2, albeit with a few updates and changes – Ranger and Strider are now Thief and Archer, for example.

According to the Dragon’s Dogma II official website, vocation masters can be found on your travels – these are characters who have “mastered their chosen vocation to the fullest.” You’ll be able to get access to their vocation by gaining their approval and building a relationship with them. Others may give you “special tomes” that will give you more advanced skills, referred to as “master’s teachings.”

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Vocations

Image: Capcom

If you’re wondering which vocations you’ll have at your disposal in Dragon’s Dogma 2, we’ve got you covered. Here’s all the available options coming to the game. The ones only accessible by the Arisen (the player character) are marked with an asterisk.

Fighter

Archer

Thief

Mage

Warrior

Sorcerer

Magick Archer*

Mystic Spearhand*

Trickster*

Wayfarer*

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Starter Vocations

Image: Capcom

Fighter

The Fighter vocation excels in melee combat, deftly wielding a sword and shield. Fighters can slice through enemy ranks and deliver powerful blows, while also using their shields to protect themselves and their allies.

Archer

The Archer vocation specialises in long-range attacks using a bow and arrow. They perform their attacks from afar and can target enemies in high positions. In addition, they are essential in supporting the frontline. For example, by targeting enemy weaknesses, they can create opportunities for your allies to strike.

Thief

The Thief attacks with deadly speed, dealing rapid and consecutive strikes with daggers in both hands while exhibiting outstanding mobility. They quickly step away after striking, exploit openings to cling onto enemies, and inflict heavy damage. They may also steal items from NPCs and enemies.

Mage

Wielding a staff, the Mage offers support to their party in various ways: from launching magick attacks, offering enchantments that bolster their party members’ weapons, to casting healing spells. The more advanced and powerful the magick is, the longer the incantation time will be. As a Mage, you will experience the strategic excitement of deftly executing your magick abilities.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Advanced Vocations

Image: Capcom

Warrior

The Warrior boasts a robust physique specialising in direct combat, with the strength to endure enemy counterattacks. Warriors are masters of two-handed weapons such as the greatsword and the hammer. The strike that is unleashed after charging power and identifying an opening, is among the most powerful attacks of all vocations.

Sorcerer

The Sorcerer is a vocation completely specialised in various magick attacks. Their magick is conjured with both hands through a large staff, and can change the tide of battle at any given opportunity. As their magick spells take longer to cast, it is key for the Sorcerer to find a safe place and determine the correct moment to strike.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Hybrid Vocations

Image: Capcom

Hybrid Vocations are only available to the Arisen. It’s not clear just yet how players can learn these. However, it’s possible this will be through vocation masters roaming the game world of Dragon’s Dogma II.

Magick Archer

The Magick Archer vocation excels in long-range combat with their magickal arrows. In addition to attacking or healing, Magick Archers are also adept at supporting their allies. They can learn a custom skill that unleashes a devastating attack over a wide area in exchange for reducing their own maximum HP.

Mystic Spearhand

The Mystic Spearhand, combines melee and magick, making them a well-balanced vocation that is effective from any range. The Mystic Spearhand is a master of their unique weapon, the Duospear. Using magick, they can paralyse enemies or hurl multiple objects at them.

Trickster

The Trickster can conjure illusions through the smoke created by its unique weapon, the Censer. Tricksters can use illusions to deceive enemies into fighting against their own. They also have the ability to temporarily increase the power of Pawns beyond their limits.

Wayfarer

The Wayfarer is a new Dragon’s Dogma 2 vocation exclusive to the Arisen. Wayfarers can use every weapon and learn different skills from each other class. In a sort of jack of all trades, master of none style, the Wayfarer is given lower base stats to balance out their ability to use cross-vocational abilities and diverse weapons in combat. A key part of mastering the Wayfarer vocation is assessing each situation and using the skills and tools that will work best in order to be equally as deadly in combat as other more specialised classes.