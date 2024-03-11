Dragon’s Dogma 2 Sickos Are Making Their Favorite Characters In-Game

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the latest in a surprisingly long line of 2024 RPGs that are trying to suck up all my free time. Before it’s even launched, Capcom’s released the game’s character creator free of charge, proving that this game is going to be a lovely time suck. We know the upcoming RPG is massive, with vastly different classes and builds you can use, and that it has one of the most fully realized character customization tools in a game ever. And now that we’ve seen that character creator in practice, its impressiveness is even more apparent.

Over the weekend, social media was inundated with posts from players who excitedly jumped into Dragon’s Dogma 2’s character creator to get a headstart on their journey. Since the characters made in the tool (which is available to download on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam) will carry over into the full game upon launch, trying it out now will cut down on the time before you can jump into the action by getting this often lengthy process out of the way. Players have more or less made their dreams (and nightmares) come true and created characters straight out of their fantasies or Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. The results are, frankly, astonishing.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s character creator has received praise for its impeccable attention to detail, especially for how well it allows players to customize Black characters compared to most contemporary customization tools. . A side effect of its level of detail is that others have turned to familiar comforts and created celebrities and characters straight out of their favorite movies, shows, and games like Michael Cera, Nigel Thornberry, and of course, the cast of Baldur’s Gate 3. Here’s just some of the stuff that folks far more talented than me have been able to make.

Soo how good is the Dd2 customization ? Yes pic.twitter.com/PGoAoy7HFv — Sachielkun ( 0/4 slots open) waitlist open (@Sachieehkun) March 9, 2024

Someone made Lae’zel in Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator 😳 pic.twitter.com/yvxEsslGR2 — ✦ jen(evelle) moraz ✦ (@jenmoraz) March 9, 2024

I have such Elden Ring brain rot,

I tired to create Millicent lul. Dragons Dogma 2 Character Creator Photography pic.twitter.com/y0ossMrISZ — Bryna – The Dark Souls of VP (@kanon06) March 9, 2024

When I tell you Dragon Dogma 2 has the most detailed character creation menu I’ve ever seen… I mean it. Holy shit.#dragonsdogma2 #LeonKennedy pic.twitter.com/B9qhDqhi1A — Fishiki Ichibuns 😌💭🫘 (@Hatsune_Goro) March 9, 2024

Ok so the Character Creator Demo Thingy(tm) for Dragons Dogma 2 is pretty dang neat though. Look at these dorks I made! pic.twitter.com/rvWnLveXQX — Alice Robin ‘previously pixlpit’ Torkar (@bitofalice) March 10, 2024

Over in the Dragon’s Dogma 2 subreddit, unsubtle facsimiles to existing characters and people are also running amok. They’ve made everyone’s favorite Batman actor, the characters of Game of Thrones, a yassified Agent 47 from Hitman, Frodo from the Lord of the Rings, and unfortunately, even Eustace from Courage the Cowardly Dog.

I made Wyll in Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator. pic.twitter.com/o3A87wS4rF — Primnose (@PrimnoseMC) March 10, 2024

The character creator for Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been the best advertisement for the game pic.twitter.com/gbREUCLQ1J — Johann (@LookAtMyMeat1) March 10, 2024

I attempted to re-create Shadowheart from Baldur’s Gate 3 in the Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator 🙂 pic.twitter.com/uAjpQ9wH9l — Ayoehh (@ayoehh) March 11, 2024

Dragon’s dogma 2 character creator is too damn good. My friend shared with me that someone made uncle ruckus from boondocks 😂 pic.twitter.com/sP53bSqAHH — TKSav (@TKSav__) March 10, 2024

This dragons dogma character creator is a canvas for chaos. pic.twitter.com/fg82pf0LbT — Arron’s Dogma 2 (@Arron_TK) March 9, 2024

I made Ganondorf in the Dragons Dogma 2 Character Creator. No reference pic, just from memory. Went for something in between OOT Ganon and TOTK Ganon. pic.twitter.com/rYkYeiR6Na — Tony Acquaotta (@TAcquaotta) March 11, 2024

And that’s just what the player base has turned up after only a weekend with Dragon’s Dogma 2’s character creator. As time goes on, I’m sure the creations are only going to get more creative and detailed, especially as players gain more familiarity with the customization tools at their disposal.Now, let’s move on from the celebrities and whatnot, and get back to the real mission: making the most fucked up little guy. We’re getting there, but I believe in our collective ability to do worse.