Dragon’s Dogma 2 Drops Free Character Creator, Time Make Some Mutants

A little something for the Monster Factory fans in the audience ahead of the weekend: Dragon’s Dogma 2 has just released its character creator app for free on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

The app’s arrival was announced via the official Dragon’s Dogma 2 site this morning. Characters created in the app can be exported to the full game when it arrives later this month. The app will let you store up to five characters, plus your main pawn. Pawn is an interesting term. It’s how Dragon’s Dogma refers to your party members. Calling them Pawns feels weird to me — I might be roleplaying the leader of the group, but I’m not their overlord or anything.

Anyway.

Capcom’s approach here is not new — plenty of RPGs have released their character creators early for a bit of extra marketing. It’s not a demo by any stretch, but it is a little slice of the game that you can interact with. I think an app like this has its uses, though. As RPG fans know, one of the longest parts of the start-up process can be character creation. It’s possible to spend many hours tinkering with the creator, getting your character just right. For some people if they’re going to spend hundreds of hours with their toon, it’s worth going to the effort. It’s worth spending the time. It also means you can jump right into the action on launch day.

For others, like myself, it is a fantastic opportunity to create a bedevilled homunculus. I love a character that can make me laugh every time they appear in close-up during cutscenes.

You can find the Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator on PlayStation here, Xbox here, and PC here.