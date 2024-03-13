Dragon’s Dogma 2 Minimum And Recommended PC Specs Are Here

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches in just over a week, and fans are hyped for Capcom’s follow-up to the 2012 RPG. Given the long time between drinks, there’s been a whole host of technological advancements (I mean, have you seen the wild shit players have been doing with the character creator alone?) so it’s safe to say the system requirements for the second Dragon’s Dogma game have been bumped up a bit.

If you’ve been wondering whether your PC rig can handle Dragon’s Dogma 2, chances are providing you’re not working with an ancient system, you’re probably going to be fine to at least run the game at minimum specs (1080p/30fps). Based on the Steam listing’s minimum and recommended requirements, here’s what you’ll need to be able to run the game.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC Specs

Minimum Specs (1080p/30fps)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Additional Notes: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 required to support ray tracing.

Recommended Specs (2160p/30fps)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Additional Notes: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 required to support ray tracing.

On top of these PC spec requirements for Dragon’s Dogma 2, it looks like the game’s base install file size is pretty small compared to that of other major RPGs from recent years. One Xbox player in Spain noticed that their digital pre-order had the option to preload the next Dragon’s Dogma game ahead of launch – although there’s still no official word from Capcom on pre-load times on Xbox, let along PS5 or PC – and shared the file size, which appears to be 69.94GB.

It’s likely we’ll hear more from Capcom in the coming days about pre-loading Dragon’s Dogma 2 across all available platforms, but if the file size for the base install is under 70GB, we’re cheering. In comparison, Baldur’s Gate 3’s base download size was around a whopping 122GB. Starfield was over 120GB for Xbox Series X|S, and almost 140GB for PC players. A 69GB download size is relatively small when compared, especially given Capcom has boasted the map for Dragon’s Dogma 2 is over four times the size of the original, and preview coverage delved into just how in-depth and vast the game appeared to be.

We’ll be keeping our eye out for more details on how and when players on all platforms can pre-load Dragon’s Dogma 2 ahead of release – but for now, at least PC players can make sure their specs are up to scratch before jumping into what some outlets have called the breakout RPG of 2024.



Image: Capcom