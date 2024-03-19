Massive Dragon’s Dogma 2 Spoilers Leak Days Before Release

I come to you bearing bad (but probably expected) news. Spoilers for Capcom’s high fantasy RPG Dragon’s Dogma 2 have leaked ahead of its March 22 launch, with some players streaming four-to-six hours of raw, uncut gameplay over the March 15 weekend. As is customary with these sorts of things, be careful online.

According to Eurogamer and IGN, the leaks seem to have come from players having early copies of the game, though no one knows exactly how this happened. My guess, however, is either stores broke its March 22 street date (which happened to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom two weeks before its May 12, 2023 release) or folks changed their console’s time zone to get in early, like people did with some Mortal Kombat 1 skins back in November 2023. Either way, the spoilers are out there now, and they cover just about everything in-game. I’m not going to go into explicit detail—you can easily find it if you want—but I’ve seen spoilers across everything from the map size, classes Capcom hasn’t yet revealed, bosses, dungeons, end-game content, and much more. There are a lot of leaks floating around. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to mute the phrase “Dragon’s Dogma 2” and any associated keywords while scrolling online.

Capcom appears to be on the case, nuking posts and streams that contain Dragon’s Dogma 2 spoilers. This is the internet, though, so their efforts might prove moot, especially when, according to one streamer I watched play the game early, people apparently have multiple Twitch accounts dedicated to leaking games. “Games I’ve leaked so far that I played early? Like, I can give y’all a list,” the streamer said. “I played Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora early. I played fucking Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden early. I played Final Fantasy VII Rebirth early. And now this. There’s a couple of things I’ve streamed early because I feel like people should see it.”

Kotaku has reached out to Capcom for comment.

Leaks and spoilers aside, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is shaping up to be 2024’s breakout RPG. Between the hyper-realistic meat, Star Wars-esque Mystic Spearhand class, and bonkers character creator, Capcom is bringing the heat with this sequel. I may have my hands full with Rise of the Ronin right now, but as soon as I finish that, I’m moving on to Dragon’s Dogma 2. I can’t wait for it to dominate my life.