11 Years Later, Dragon’s Dogma 2 Finally Has A Release Date

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a release date.

Just take a moment and really savour that sentence. That’s a sentence many fans of Capcom’s ardently adored fantasy RPG thought they might never hear.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will finally launch on March 22, 2024, 11 years after the original. The news of its release date came via the official Dragon’s Dogma 2 social media channels (with a bit of a tease last night from designer Hideaki Itsuno).

Here’s the just-released main trailer, in case you’d like another look at the game.

The release date came during an update live stream held via the official Capcom YouTube. The new game returns players to the world of Gransys. It’s being made in Capcom’s famed RE Engine, like just about all of its modern games. If you’ve never had the pleasure of playing Dragon’s Dogma before, I encourage you to give it a go. It’s like if someone stayed up all night reading A Game of Thrones and then said “That, but make it a little bit Devil May Cry.” While the story was never considered the original’s strong suit, its gameplay was widely praised for its challenge and kinetic feel.

Though these points allowed it to stand apart in a crowded market, the game would find only a relatively small audience at the time of its release. It would build something of a cult following over the years, through internet word-of-mouth and updated editions. It is still considered one of the best games of the Xbox 360 and PS3 era.

Hopefully, the sequel can replicate some of that. God, I hope it’s good.

Once again, Dragon’s Dogma II launches on March 22, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.