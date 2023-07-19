Diablo IV: Three Barbarian Builds To Rip And Tear Everything

With each forthcoming season of Diablo IV requiring a new character, odds are you’re going to build a Barbarian or two. For one, they’re very straightforward and, while certainly versatile, often easier to jump in with and just start annihilating things.

But whether you anticipate dabbling in Barbarians from time to time or prefer to main the class, it’s not a bad idea to have a plan or two for speccing out a straightforward build that’ll take you all the way to level 50. Here are three such builds for your consideration.

Whirlwind Barbarian

It’s time to become a belligerent force of destruction. The Whirlwind Barbarian is an absolute classic and will let you reliably devastate swaths of foes.

Depending on your specific playstyle, and what loot you have equipped, you might find certain skills more deserving of more skill points than others. A Whirlwind Barbarian is always a valuable asset in a party, but if you’re playing solo, this is a great, straightforward option for solitary destruction.

Whirlwind Barbarian Build: Levels 1-15

Lunging Strike > Enhanced Lunging Strike > Battle Lunging Strike

Whirlwind > Enhanced Whirlwind > Furious Whirlwind

Rallying Cry > Enhanced Rallying Cry > Tactical Rallying Cry

War Cry > Enhanced War Cry > Power War Cry

Leap > Enhanced Leap > Power Leap

Whirlwind Barbarian Build: Levels 16-50

For your next few levels, you’ll want to invest more points into Whirlwind. Max this skill out to a full 5/5 ranks. Then, start grabbing the following skills:

Pit Fighter > Hamstring

Call of the Ancients > Prime Call of the Ancients > Supreme Call of the Ancients

Heavy Handed

Unbridled Rage

Once you’ve acquired these skills consider investing more ranks into the following, if you haven’t already:

Rallying Cry

Booming Voice and Raid Leader

Heavy Handed

Pit Fighter, No Mercy, Thick Skin, and Counteroffensive

Bleed Barbarian Build

Cue up some suitably violent music, it’s time to make things bleed. Not only will you hit hard as a Barbarian, but this build will sustain your damage through Bleed status.

The Bleed Barbarian is a great addition to a party, as the focus on sending opponents into Bleed status will benefit everyone you’re playing with. Like any other Barbarian build, you’ll still be a virtually unstoppable force, but if you want to do so while offering some extra utility, this is a good build to consider messing with.

Bleed Barbarian: Levels 1-15

Lunging Strike > Enhanced Lunging Strike > Battle Lunging Strike

Rend > Enhanced Rend > Furious Rend

Rallying Cry > Enhanced Rallying Cry > Tactical Rallying Cry

Imposing Presence > Martial Vigor

War Cry > Enhanced War Cry > Power War Cry

Bleed Barbarian Build: Levels 16-50

For your next few levels, invest skill points into Rend until it’s maxed out. Then toss more points into Martial Vigor, maxing that out too. Then acquire the following:

Charge > Enhanced Charge > Mighty Charge

Aggressive Resistance > Prolific Fury

Booming Voice

Hamstring > Cut to the Bone

Wrath of the Berserker > Prime Wrath of the Berserker > Supreme Wrath of the Berserker

Pit Fighter > Slaying Strike

Slaying Strike

Once you’ve acquired these, consider investing more ranks into the following skills:

Hamstring

Cut to the Bone

Pit Fighter

Slaying Strike

Prolific Fury

Booming Voice

Upheaval Barbarian

This Upheaval Barbarian grabs Upheaval from the second group of skills and nicely combines much of what works well with Whirlwind and Bleed.

The Upheaval Barbarian is a pretty great choice for anyone spending time both in and out of a party as you’ll have great amounts of strength and power on your own, but will also be able to send opponents into Bleed status to make things easier for friendlies to take out.

Upheaval Barbarian Build: Levels 1-15

Flay > Enhanced Flay > Battle Flay

Upheaval > Enhanced Upheaval > Furious Upheaval

Rallying Cry > Enhanced Rallying Cry > Tactical Rallying Cry

War Cry > Enhanced War Cry > Power War Cry

Leap > Enhanced Leap > Power Leap

Upheaval Barbarian Build: Levels 16-50

First, max out your Upheaval skill, followed by War Cry. Then, grab the following:

Booming Voice > Raid Leader

Hamstring

Aggressive Resistance > Prolific Fury

Pit Fighter > No Mercy

Thick Skin

Heavy Handed

Call of the Ancients > Prime Call of the Ancients > Supreme Call of the Ancients

Unbridled Rage

Invest your remaining points on the path to 50 to fill out the following skills:

Booming Voice

Raid Leader

Prolific Fury

Pit Fighter

No Mercy

Heavy Handed

The Barbarian is capable of being an unstoppably violent force, valuable in any party and vicious enough to wipe out entire rooms of foes. The frameworks suggested above are great platforms to build off of to pursue even greater power in the endgame.