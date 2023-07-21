Diablo IV: Three Grotesque, Exquisite Necromancer Builds

Whether you’re making a character in the Seasonal or Eternal Realm, the Necromancer is wildly destructive and a beautifully grotesque character to build out. As you command the forces of the undead, you’ll bend death to your will, summoning corpses, monstrosities, and wicked weapons.

Here we’ve laid out three very straightforward and common Necromancer builds for you to progress through or use elements of as a framework for a more experimental build.

Exploding Corpse Necromancer Build

What’s better than manipulating corpses to your will? Why exploding them to trigger excellent AoE damage, of course. The Exploding Corpse Necromancer build optimizes a self-destructive army of the dead under your command.

Exploding Corpse Necromancer: Levels 1-15

Bone Splinters > Enhanced Bone Splinters > Initiate’s Bone Splinters

Blight > Enhanced Blight > Supernatural Blight

Skeletal Warrior Mastery

Corpse Explosion > Enhanced Corpse Explosion > Blighted Corpse Explosion

Corpse Tendrils > Enhanced Corpse Tendrils > Plagued Corpse Tendrils

For your final two skill points on the path to level 15, max out Skeletal Warrior Mastery to 3/3 ranks.

Exploding Corpse Necromancer: Levels 16-50

Unliving Energy > Imperfectly Balanced > Hewed Flesh

Reap > Enhanced Reap > Acolyte’s Reap

Army of the Dead > Prime Army of the Dead > Supreme Army of the Dead

Reaper’s Pursuit > Crippling Darkness > Terror > Gloom

Necrotic Carapace

Grim Harvest > Fueled by Death

Inspiring Leader > Death’s Defense

Shadowblight

Skeletal Mage Mastery

As you continue toward level 50, consider the following list of skills to max out your ranks in.

Blight

Imperfectly Balanced and Hewed Flesh

Corpse Explosion Skeletal Warrior Mastery, Grim Harvest, and Fueled By Death

Terror, Gloom, and Necrotic Carapace

Death’s Defense

Summoner Necromancer Build

What if you like summoning the undead but want to keep them around? You know, as friends. Friends that can help you on your path to absolute devastation. The Summoner Necromancer build focuses on making the most of your summoned skeletons, keeping them on the battlefield with you and your party as you rage through demon hordes.

Summoner Necromancer: Levels 1-15

Enhanced Bone Splinters > Enhanced Bone Splinters > Initiate’s Bone Splinters

Sever > Enhanced Sever > Supernatural Sever

Unliving Energy > Imperfectly Balanced > Hewed Flesh

Corpse Explosion > Enhanced Corpse Explosion > Blighted Corpse Explosion

Skeletal Warrior Mastery > Grim Harvest > Fueled by Death

Summoner Necromancer: Levels 16-50

Reap > Enhanced Reap > Acolyte’s Reap

Corpse Tendrils > Enhanced Corpse Tendrils > Plagued Corpse Tendrils

Reaper’s Pursuit > Crippling Darkness > Terror > Gloom

Shadowblight

Golem Mastery > Inspiring Leader

Skeletal Mage Mastery

On your path to level 50, consider upping your ranks in the following skills:

Sever

Corpse Explosion

Imperfectly Balance and Hewed Flesh

Skeletal Warrior Mastery, Grim Harvest, Fueled by Death

Terror and Gloom

Bone Spear Necromancer Build

If your calling to the cursed arts of necromancy involves summoning weapons made from the remnants of the dead, look no further than the Bone Spear Necromancer build. Here, you’ll optimize a build for using the Bone Spear skill to the best of its abilities, with both piercing and shrapnel damage.

Bone Spear Necromancer: Levels 1-15

Bone Splinters > Enhanced Bone Splinters > Acolyte’s Bone Splinters

Bone Spear > Enhanced Bone Spear > Supernatural Bone Spear

Blood Mist

Hewed Flesh

Corpse Explosion > Enhanced Corpse Explosion > Blighted Corpse Explosion

Grim Harvest

Corpse Tendrils > Enhanced Corpse Tendrils > Plagued Corpse Tendrils

Bone Spear Necromancer: Levels 16-50

Fueled by Death

Serration > Compound Fracture > Evulsion

Unliving Energy > Imperfectly Balanced > Hewed Flesh

Bone Storm > Prime Bone Storm > Supreme Bone Storm

Stand Alone > Memento Mori

Ossified Essence

As you continue the path to level 50, consider these skills for maxing ranks.

Bone Spear

Unliving Energy, Imperfectly Balanced, Hewed Flesh

Corpse Explosion

Grim Harvest and Fueled by Death

Death’s Reach

Serration, Compound Fracture, and Evulsion

Stand Alone, Memento Mori

The Necromancer stood out early on in Diablo IV’s life as a particular kind of lethal to control. While the latest season one patch has complicated some of the game’s meta, the Necromancer remains a great class and these builds lay the foundation for a solid character to take into endgame challenges.