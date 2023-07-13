EB Games Just Put A Real Life Mario Kart Up On Its Website

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

EB Games has just put up preorders for an item some may consider a video game merchandising holy grail — a real, officially licensed Mario-styled Go Kart designed for kids to hoon around in.

Obviously, this is not going to be a vehicle with anywhere near the horsepower of a real Go Kart used for real racing. This is a toy car for 3-to-8-year-olds. It’s an electric Kart that requires a pair of 12V Non-Universal Lead Acid batteries (that’s these) and a pair of standard AAA’s for the cute sounds contained in the horn. The searing torque generated by these twin batteries will have your kid flying along at a top speed of 8 kilometres per hour, whipping stuffed Mario Kart shells at the cat.

How much can you expect to pay for a real-life Mario Kart that only someone the size of Toad can fit into? $849, according to the EB Games website. You’ll need to drop a minimum of $50 to secure your order, and it appears allocations are limited. The EB site also notes that there is some assembly required and that the set does not include the tools to put it together. It’s not like you’re going to need a full set of socket wrenches here, but still. Nearly nine hundred bucks, and Nintendo can’t spring for a screwdriver? Come on.

You can preorder the real-life Mario Kart Go Kart from EB Games now. Deliveries are expected to begin in late November, in time for Christmas.