Modern Warfare II Operators, Weapons, And Bundles Transfer To New Game

While we still have yet to see this year’s Call of Duty game, it sounds like Activision is implementing something new to the shooter series when it launches in the fall: cosmetic carryover between the last game and the next.

In a post on the Call of Duty series’ official Twitter account, the company teased that Modern Warfare II’s Operators (character skins), Weapons, and Bundles will transfer over to the 2023 game when it comes out later this year. The post itself was a poll that asked “Should #MWII Operators, Weapons and Bundles carry forward into Call of Duty 2023,” and the only two answers were “Yes” and “Yes, when is reveal?”, referencing the fact that the next game has yet to actually make its public debut. Since neither of those answers are a negative, it sounds like Operators, Weapons, and Bundles are transferring over to the new game.

Cosmetic carryover has been an issue for Call of Duty, as Activision puts out a new game every year without much, if any, connectivity between games. In a lot of live-service games, you’ll spend money and unlock items to use over the course of several years, but with Call of Duty players moving over to a new game every year, a lot of that time and money investment is left behind. It sounds like Activision is aiming to rectify this issue by making Call of Duty more akin to live-service games, even if it is still jumping between new entries.

While that’s some good news on the Call of Duty front, the military shooter series had been a major point of contention in Microsoft’s efforts to acquire Activision Blizzard since that process began at the start of 2022. Now, the deal all but finalized, Microsoft and Sony have signed an agreement to ensure the series appears on PlayStation platforms in the future.