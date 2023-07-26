New Starfield Short Anime Anthology Drops, In-Game Mech Dreams Renewed

Bethesda’s epic space RPG Starfield is almost here, and while hype continues to build, the studio has dropped The Settled Systems – A Starfield Animated Anthology, a surprise anime-style series providing a look into three of the major cities.

The three Starfield anime shorts combined have under a nine-minute run time but feature the key Starfield locations of Akila City, New Atlantis, and Neon City. While there’s no animation studio credited, The Settled Systems definitely takes heavy inspiration from anime in its art style and pacing.

It’s not clear whether the characters featured in The Settled Systems – A Starfield Animated Anthology might be NPCs players can expect to run into in-game on one of the many planets or if they could (as suggested by users on Reddit) represent different origins or traits players themselves can select from for their humble beginnings, but either way, it’s got the community talking.

Image: Bethesda Softworks

One of the videos, titled ‘Where Hope Is Built’, is already causing a stir amongst Starfield fans in the game’s subreddit due to the inclusion of what appear to be mechs. Given the previous confirmation from Todd Howard himself that the game would feature no land vehicles, this short, alongside a glimpse of a broken-down mech in the trailer (as spotted by PC Gamer), has revitalised hope for the inclusion of mechs in-game.

You can check out all three instalments of The Settled Systems – A Starfield Animated Anthology here:

Where Hope Is Built

“Vanna—an Akila City orphan of the famous Colony War—desperately wants to explore the stars and only one thing stands in her way: a broken ship. Her search for repair parts leads her throughout the city, and into some unexpected danger, as she closes in on her dream.”

Supra Et Ultra

“In the city of New Atlantis, capital of the United Colonies, Kent, a courier pilot, aspires to live in the most desirable part of the settled systems. After joining the UC Vanguard and working his way up to the Capital’s elite, Kent quickly realises the adventures waiting for him off-planet are what he truly longed for.”

The Hand That Feeds

“Two Neon street rats, Ada and Harper, are partners in crime ekeing out a living stealing from the wealthy partygoers that come to the “pleasure city” to let loose. When Ada is forced into a moral dilemma, she quickly catches the attention of the all-seeing Ryujin Industries, bringing her an exciting new opportunity. But at what cost?”



Starfield is set to release on 6 September (the countdown is on), but if you’re keen to preorder the game, we’ve also rounded up the cheapest copies available here ahead of launch. We’ll see you in the stars, gamers.