Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany

Luke Plunkett Avatar
Luke Plunkett
Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany

We’ve been to Melbourne, we’ve been to London, now our cosplay showcase is off to Germany for coverage of this year’s Dokomi, which went down June 30-July 2 in Dusseldorf.

Billed as the biggest “anime and Japan” convention in Europe, it drew huge crowds across all three days, and among that number were tons of very impressive cosplayers.

The video and photos brought to you today were all provided by omaruisfed for Mineralblu. As usual, you’ll find every cosplayer’s social media information, character and series details watermarked on each image.

THIS IS DOKOMI GERMANY DÜSSELDORF ANIME EXPO COMIC CON 2023 BEST COSPLAY MUSIC VIDEO BEST COSTUME

Devil May Cry

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

Berserk

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

Honkai Star Rail

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

Chainsaw Man

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

League Of Legends

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

Honkai Star Rail

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

Persona

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

One Piece

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

Cyberpunk 2077

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

Tales Of Berseria

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

Vocaloid

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

League Of Legends

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

Genshin Impact

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

One Piece

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

My Dress Up Darling

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

Inuyasha

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

Genshin Impact

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

One Piece

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

