Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany

We’ve been to Melbourne, we’ve been to London, now our cosplay showcase is off to Germany for coverage of this year’s Dokomi, which went down June 30-July 2 in Dusseldorf.

Billed as the biggest “anime and Japan” convention in Europe, it drew huge crowds across all three days, and among that number were tons of very impressive cosplayers.

The video and photos brought to you today were all provided by omaruisfed for Mineralblu. As usual, you’ll find every cosplayer’s social media information, character and series details watermarked on each image.

THIS IS DOKOMI GERMANY DÜSSELDORF ANIME EXPO COMIC CON 2023 BEST COSPLAY MUSIC VIDEO BEST COSTUME

Devil May Cry

Berserk

Honkai Star Rail

Chainsaw Man

League Of Legends

Honkai Star Rail

Persona

One Piece

Cyberpunk 2077

Tales Of Berseria

Vocaloid

League Of Legends

Genshin Impact

One Piece

My Dress Up Darling

Inuyasha

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Genshin Impact

One Piece

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild