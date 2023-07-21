Pikmin 4, Viewfinder, And A Special Guest

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, we’re talking about all of them.

This week on the show:

We promised a long episode after we took last week off, and NOW YOU’VE GOT IT. A whole hour of chaos just for you.

No David because the flu has taken his voice like a thief in the night

Joining us to fill in is Zachariah Kelly from our sister site Gizmodo Australia

Zac has been playing Tavern Master and Diablo IV, and enjoying the former much more than the latter

Emily’s been getting into Dave the Diver in a big way, and is very excited about Lakeburg Legacies

Both Zac and Emily are very keen to play Viewfinder

and yes, we’re gonna talk about Pikmin 4

As always, you can find this week’s episode (and all of our previous episodes) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Previous episodes of the show can be found in our lovely Episode Guide over here.

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

See you again next week!