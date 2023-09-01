Jumplight Odyssey Already Feels So Damned Good

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, we’re feeling the tremors. It’s The Week Before Starfield.

This week on the show:

We’re once again joined by Zachariah Kelly from Gizmodo Australia!

Zac and I chat through our time with Jumplight Odyssey, game we really like so far

I have gab about how much I already like Armored Core VI after only a few hours

Zac tells us about his racing game fixation (that’s right, there’s TWO of us on this podcast now)

And we chat about Starfield‘s imminent release and what the next week is going to look like

