WIN: We’ve Got A Custom Jumplight Odyssey X Allied Gaming PC To Give Away

Australian-made starship colony sim Jumplight Odyssey launched into early access on August 22 and is already being well received by players here and abroad. The game follows a merry crew aboard a vessel on the run from the marauding Zutopans, as they fight to survive, reach The Forever Star and find a new home. To describe the play experience: it’s a little bit FTL, a little bit Dwarf Fortress, and a little bit Evil Genius. Its look is inspired by classic sci-fi anime of the 80s like Starblazers, which hits us right in the nostalgia button, to be honest.

There’s also a pig on board. You can pat the pig.

Game of the year, obviously.

To celebrate the game’s release, we’ve partnered with our mates at Melbourne’s League of Geeks and Allied Gaming to give away a very special, custom-made Jumplight Odyssey gaming PC. The PC comes with everything you’ll need to run the game on its maximum settings, as well as a full set of peripherals, including an Allied Gaming keyboard, mouse and headphones.

And your very own copy of Jumplight Odyssey, obviously. The custom Allied Gaming PC prize pack (valued at $2,499) includes:

A customised Jumplight Odyssey Allied Stinger PC tower

Allied B550 motherboard

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X processor

AMD Ryzen RX 6700 XT graphics card

16GB 3200MHz RAM

1 TB Gen 4 NVMe m.2 SSD

650W power supply unit

Allied Sidewinder aRGB air cooler

Allied Premium White Sleeved Cables

A copy of Windows 11 Home

A 2-year warranty through Allied Gaming

and an Allied Sparrowhawk Keyboard, Flashbang Mouse, and Warhead 7.1 Headset

See? Everything you need to get started.

To go in the draw to win this very special custom PC, you must answer a very simple question using the Gleam form below: You are the commander of your very own starship. In 50 words or less, update us on the ship’s status with your very own Captain’s Log. The best and funniest entry will win. We’ll publish the winning entry, and a few of our favourites, on the site once the competition closes.

The Jumplight Odyssey x Allied Gaming PC giveaway begins Tuesday, August 22nd and runs until Friday, September 15th. You can check out the Allied range of gaming PCs here.

Good luck, voyagers.