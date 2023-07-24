Star Wars Outlaws Creative Director May Have Just Teased A Cooking System

If you’re a fan of cooking in-game, Star Wars Outlaws creative director Julian Gerighty has teased that food will be “incredibly important” in the upcoming open-world title during a San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel.

The panel, focused on Star Wars Outlaws, revealed new details and teased upcoming features, with the debut of a behind-the-scenes video showcasing new visuals and concept art, as well as insights from the team. Gerighty discussed how the title’s premise had a direct influence on the types of worlds created, describing the thought process behind bringing to life “hubs of scum and villainy” for outlaws to thrive.

One of the most interesting teasers during the panel, though, was the mention of food in Star Wars Outlaws, alongside a discussion of a new location created by the team; the moon Toshara. “There are a couple surprises I don’t want to spoil,” Gerighty said during the panel (as transcribed by IGN), “There is a particular predator on Toshara that is mind-blowingly cool. So if you have a fear of frogs, this might not be the game for you. It’s okay, it’s very rare. The second thing is that food is incredibly important to the world of Star Wars. And if you enjoy food and discovering alien concoctions, this is going to be an exciting experience for you.”

To date, there’s not been any other in-depth cooking mechanics in other Star Wars games yet, despite the universe having a wealth of cuisine behind it already. While Gerighty didn’t elaborate on what exactly these “alien concoctions” might be and didn’t actually confirm a cooking system per se, it seems possible that the discussed importance of food could point to some sort of crafting aspect.

Star Wars Outlaws certainly wouldn’t be the first game to introduce a cooking mechanic, or one that could be used to brew up all sorts of concoctions and elixirs – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom both include expansive cooking of both meals and monster part elixirs for providing buffs and various abilities.

While we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see if we can live out our Cooking Mama dreams in Star Wars Outlaws, we’ll likely hear plenty more about new features as the game hurtles towards a 2024 release.