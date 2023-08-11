All Game Sales Should Be Announced Like This

Video game discounts are usually announced with the casualness of a grocery store flier—maybe the developer will post something about it on its news center, or Steam will send you a perfunctory email about getting 20 percent off. Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames vice president Hideki Kamiya might change that boring convention, though, with a new video promoting Sol Cresta’s new sale price on Twitter.

The seven-second clip shows Kamiya dressed completely in silver—he wears a foiled jumpsuit with vertically scrolling shooter Sol Cresta’s Phoenix wing logo pinned to his chest, and he holds in his hand a shiny helmet emblazoned with the same crest—standing in front of a green screen spaceship’s rainbow-colored control panel.

He stares at the camera through amber tinted sunglasses for a full second before announcing: “Sol Cresta,” and then, using his pointer finger as punctuation, “now on sale.” A winged graphic emphasizing that the game is “NOW ON SALE!” sparkles on screen while a synth tune squelches in the background, and gradually fades away. Kamiya, impervious to the pixelated flying objects exploding in the window past his head, is still pointing and staring directly in front of him as the clip cuts to black.

I mean, wow. It’s giving ‘90s infomercial. And the best part is that it’s not even a huge sale—Sol Cresta, the 2022 sequel to the ‘80s’ Cresta arcade shooter series, is only 32 percent off, now through August 17. You can also only buy it for its sale price, $27, on the PlayStation store; its Switch and Steam copies are listed at full price, $40.

So, yeah, it’s giving pomp and circumstance. It’s giving healthy creative outlet, and we could all learn something from this.