Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access Players Should Uninstall The Game Before Release, Developer Says

Larian Studios is recommending that those who’ve played Baldur’s Gate 3 in Early Access delete their save files and uninstall the game prior to release to avoid “unintended conflicts” at launch.

In a PSA shared to Twitter, the developer promised a full pre-launch guide would be forthcoming to ensure Early Access players and newcomers experience smooth sailing on release day. “For Baldur’s Gate 3 players with existing Early Access saves, we ask that prior to August 3, launch the game, and delete all save files to avoid unintended conflicts at launch. Also, remove any mods and ensure they do not automatically re-download,” the tweet said.

In a second tweet, Larian clarified that doing so would “reduce the risk of file conflicts when the final game downloads, and should mean more playing, and no troubleshooting.”

The developer has been busy sharing updates via both Steam and Twitter frequently as the Baldur’s Gate 3 nears release, sharing both updates to the game and info for those keen to jump onto the Dungeons & Dragons RPG as soon as it launches.

Larian also took to Steam in a recent Community Update post to advise that pre-loading Baldur’s Gate 3 wouldn’t be an option. In the same post, they confirmed that the game weighed in at a whopping 122GB — they’ve since also confirmed that the reason for this is due to the way Steam offers Early Access games.

“Steam doesn’t support pre-load for Early Access titles because switching to pre-load would break the game for people currently playing Early Access,” they said. Larian has long advised players that any Early Access saves of Baldur’s Gate 3 wouldn’t carry over to the full release (RIP all of your beautiful, beautiful rolled characters).

While the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 is under 48 hours away now, hype is continuing to build for this month’s major game release, which hit Steam in Early Access in October 2020. After almost 3 years of players obsessively making their way through Act One, it’s almost time to experience the full story (and all purported 17,000 endings). Just make sure to delete those saves and uninstall if you’re one of the many who has already gotten a taste of it in Early Access – after all, nobody wants to wait for a 122GB download to find the file has corrupted.