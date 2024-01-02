Baldur’s Gate 3 Save-Deleting Xbox Bug Continues, But Here’s How To Get Around It

Baldur’s Gate 3 made its way to Xbox in early December after a surprise launch during The Game Awards (where the RPG saw massive success across many categories, including GOTY), but a save-deleting bug has been plaguing players that have been trying to get stuck in to the massive title over the holidays. While Microsoft has yet to fix the issue, which sees saves deleted when exiting the game, Larian Studios has shared a temporary workaround for Xbox players in the meantime.

In a post made to the official Larian Studios X (formerly Twitter) account, the Baldur’s Gate 3 developers noted that the save issue for Xbox players “continues to linger throughout the holidays” and acknowledged that a firmware issue was part of the cause. “Microsoft is aware of the issue and is working on it but obviously during the holidays everyone is working at lower capacity so it may take a while before a proper fix becomes available,” the tweet said.

Despite the ongoing issue, Larian has a temporary solution for Xbox players using the Larian cross-save system so those Baldur’s Gate 3 saves don’t disappear into the ether. Here’s how to get around the game save bug while Microsoft works on a fix:

Create a Larian account at larian.com/account. Go to the options menu from the main menu. Under gameplay, activate cross-saves, linking your Larian and Xbox accounts. From now on, your last 5 saves will automatically be uploaded to the Larian servers. It is important that you do not exit the game before the upload is finished. The upload is finished when the message “Syncing cloud save” is no longer visible. If the firmware bug occurs, you will need to re-activate the cross-save functionality in the options screen. This will give you access to the save games that were successfully uploaded.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 developers apologised to Xbox players for the “frustrating” bug and said they were “doing everything we can to ensure this problem – which we understand is unique – is resolved as quickly as possible.”

This isn’t the first issue Xbox players have experienced with Baldur’s Gate 3 saves, with many players reporting lost save files when the game crashed earlier in December. Despite a number of issues with the Xbox launch, the RPG has been a smash hit after a number of years in early access for PC players, and continues to see massive player counts months after the initial release thanks to the expansive storyline, compelling companions, and regular patches to fix issues (and stop players from exploiting super cooked loopholes in gameplay).

Have you experienced issues with saving your Baldur’s Gate 3 progress on Xbox? Let us know in the comments.

Lead Image Credit: Larian Studios