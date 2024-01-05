Xbox Unbans Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Who Accidentally Uploaded NSFW Clips

Last week, Baldur’s Gate 3 players on Xbox found their accounts banned when their clips of the RPG’s spicy scenes were automatically uploaded publicly, as per the Xbox Series X/S’ default settings. It seems developer Larian Studios has had a chat with Microsoft to get these bans lifted, but is advising that players be more careful in the future.

Larian posted on its social media channels that players affected by flagged clips should “now see their bans begin to lift.” Work to fix all the bans is ongoing, but Microsoft is aware of the issue and is looking to fix it. In the meantime, Larian advises players to use the game’s mature content toggle in the game’s settings to keep nudity out of any clips they plan to upload. This is typically used for streamers to keep the game stream-friendly, but with Xbox banning people for automatic uploads of explicit scenes, it’s maybe worth keeping in mind if you’re planning on creating clips of Baldur’s Gate 3.

🎮 Xbox Players 🎮 Players whose capture clips have been flagged on Xbox should now see their bans begin to lift. Work is ongoing, and the Microsoft team is aware of the issue! If you’re wanting to upload any clips in the meantime, make sure to turn off mature content 👀 — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) January 5, 2024

Getting the bans lifted is a good thing, but I would hope this would be a lesson to Microsoft not automatic uploads the default setting. Xbox has pretty cut-and-dry guidelines regarding what kinds of clips can prompt a ban, but when the default setting is to post captured footage where people can see it, Microsoft is unwittingly setting players up to fail. Baldur’s Gate 3 is primed to screw people over on this front—not only are its sex scenes pretty explicit, but it’s possible to have characters in the nude at any point by removing your clothes in the equipment menu. So while Larian may have gotten Microsoft to fix things this time around, this is still a problem baked into the system.

