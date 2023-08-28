Destiny 2 Players Are Cancelling Preorders Of The Next Expansion Just To Get A Special Gun

Destiny 2 players are reportedly gaming the system by ordering, then cancelling their pre-orders of The Final Shape expansion and annual pass to get the pre-order bonus Tessellation exotic fusion rifle for free.

Destiny 2 YouTuber @LUCKYY10P took to Twitter to ask if the rumours of players copping the pre-order bonus but avoiding the pre-order cost were true. “Heard a rumor that players were preordering The Final Shape then refunding their orders, but were able to keep Tessellation. Can anyone confirm this is actually true?” He said in the tweet. “I do not encourage doing this – but I was curious if this is in fact happening,” he added.

Many users responded, confirming either themselves or someone they knew had done it, with some noting that Destiny 2 fans had done similar to score the Quicksilver weapon from the Lightfall expansion last season. Xbox players don’t have to pay until release, making this loophole completely free of charge – although PlayStation players can still get a refund on the pre-order if they cancel it after the fact.

User @OHPfit said that getting the gun this way “definitely borders on pay to win. It shouldn’t be available at all until the DLC comes out.”

Pre-order bonuses are relatively common, particularly for games with a continual release of content, however it appears Destiny 2 has yet to close up the loophole many are taking advantage of.

The Final Shape has been described as “the last expedition of Destiny’s first saga,” which sees players “embark on a perilous journey into the heart of the Traveler, rally the Vanguard, and end the War of Light and Darkness.”

The upcoming expansion comes as Bungie plans an overhaul of ongoing Destiny 2 content to reduce player burnout, with bigger content updates less often (referred to as episodes as opposed to seasons). The announcement of this change came during the 2023 Destiny 2 showcase recently, however whether players will continue to be able to score pre-order bonuses without actually coughing up the cash and purchasing the content is anyone’s guess.

The Final Shape is set to launch in February 2024, while Destiny 2 itself is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.