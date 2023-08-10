Destiny 2’s Most OP Abilities Are Getting Nerfed

Bungie recently revealed the next major overhaul to combat in Destiny 2, and while the update mainly focuses on strengthening a number of underutilized Exotics, some of the biggest changes have to do with the overpowered subclass abilities players have been using to rampage through the game. The first is the Strand effect Suspend, which has been decimating champions. The second are the Arc Titan’s Knockout and Thundercrash abilities which have been cleaning up in competitive PVP.

Introduced back in February’s Lightfall expansion, Strand is Destiny 2‘s latest subclass full of inter-dimensional green magic that immobilizes enemies and shreds them. Suspend quickly became the most powerful Strand ability, letting players levitate foes and stun them for long periods of time, whether they were lowly red bars or shielded champions. Bungie is now calling suspend a “skeleton key that solves combat problems against all combatant types.”

“To address these problems, we’re making a suite of changes across both Suspend and its supporting atoms to better carve out a healthier role for Suspend in the sandbox,” the developers wrote in an August 9 blog post. “The base duration of Suspend is being reduced significantly. We’ve further reduced it against Champion combatants to ensure that they remain a core focus in combat—a problem for the fireteam’s survivability that needs to be addressed with urgency.” Suspend will now last five seconds instead of eight against rank-and-file enemies, and only three seconds against champions. Ability regeneration for Suspend from Thread of Mind and Thread of Generation has also been reduced.

Arc Titans, meanwhile, have been dominating in Trials of Osiris, Destiny 2’s premier competetive activity for hardcore players. As the Light.gg database recently pointed out on Twitter, that particular subclass made up over a fourth of all 439,000 Trials loadouts so far this season, with the runner-up, Sentinel Titans, coming in at only 14.7 percent. Bungie speculates that part of this overrepresentation is due to the seasonal artifact favoring Arc, but said abilities like the Thundercrash super and Knockout melee are also to blame.

“Theoretically, Thundercrash is a one-off Super, but in practice its kill potential is closer to that of a roaming Super, so we’re updating its base cooldown to reflect that,” Bungie wrote. “While we want Striker to live up to its fantasy of being a close-quarters powerhouse, Knockout is currently too forgiving in letting players clean up engagements with melee attacks early in a duel, especially when combined with other melee-enhancing atoms.” As a result, Thundercrash’s cooldown will go from 500 seconds to 556 seconds, and Knockout will have its damage bonus against players dropped from 50 to 30.

These changes, including a host of buffs for Exotic armor pieces like Winter’s Guile, ACD/0 Feedback Fence, and Lucky Raspberry, won’t got into effect until season 22 launches on August 22. So you can still breeze your way through a few more dungeons and nightfalls with Suspend and bring some Warlocks and Hunters to tears in Trials of Osiris until then. You can peruse the entire preview of incoming buffs, nerfs, and tweaks below: