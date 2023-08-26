Déjà Villeneuve, Dune: Part 2 Has Been Delayed Until 2024

We will not return to Arrakis in 2023. Warner Bros. has confirmed that Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to the smash hit Frank Herbert adaptation Dune will now release March 15, 2024, a four-month delay from its original planned November 2023 release.

Dune was such an amazing movie, based on an incredible novel and starring a range of terrific actors (including internet darlings Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya).

But it was just the beginning. And once Dune 2 had been confirmed, we were immediately excited, especially once we learned production had officially begun as of July 19.

Reportedly, the movie is being pushed back due to the strikes,

But, as you all remember, this is a bit of Déjà vu. Dune was delayed back in 2021, and in fact, Australia got it three months after the U.S. did. So Dune: Part 2 also being delayed is… Well, familiar.

