Fallout TV Show To Premiere In 2024, Set In Vault 33

Prime Video’s Fallout TV show will make its debut in 2024, according to an overnight tease by Amazon.

The tease, which appeared on Prime Video’s social media accounts, drops three key pieces of information about the series — that its title is simply Fallout, that it will have to do with the occupants of Vault 33, and will be set in Los Angeles.

For the lorehounds among you, Vault 33 currently has no place in the established Fallout lore. Its appearance in the TV series will be its first.

Fallout has been in production at Amazon for some time. Indeed, the last time I wrote about the show was when set photos leaked online (checks watch) literally a year ago. Principal photography is (we believe) well and truly complete by now, meaning the show is in the post-production stage. It is being produced by Kilter Films, the production company behind Westworld, owned by Jonathan Nolan. Nolan is understood to have directed the Fallout pilot himself. Its showrunners are Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner. It stars Walton Goggins (Justified), Kyle McLachland (Twin Peaks), Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Xelia Mendes-Jones (Havoc) and Aaron Moten (Disjointed).

Though we can intuit some of what the show will focus on in its story from last year’s set photo’s, there is still no official synopsis. Fallout as a series is set in the aftermath of a single-day nuclear war in which the United States is destroyed. The series has always maintained a 1950’s style retro future art deco style, and that appears to have been replicated for the show.

Fallout is Bethesda’s first major foray into film and television and comes amid a spate of video game adaptations for the screen. Sony’s partnership with HBO on The Last of Us paid substantial dividends. Its Gran Turismo adaptation fared less well. Twisted Metal and Tetris also launched this year, with more — like Bioshock, Borderlands, Ghost of Tsushima and Minecraft still to come in the years ahead.

If all this reading about Fallout has you keen for more Bethesda gear, just wait another week or two. Its next major RPG Starfield launches on September 6.